The Milwaukee Brewers can set a new franchise record with a 14th consecutive win on Saturday night when they face the Cincinnati Reds in a National League Central matchup. Milwaukee erased an 8-1 deficit in the series opener on Friday, as Christian Yelich went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. Yelich has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games and is up to 25 homers this season. He is +310 to go yard again in the Saturday MLB odds, and that is one of the MLB HR props that SportsLine's model is targeting.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 59.1 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Zachary Neto (+420) to homer on Friday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Saturday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog, and also see their top picks for Cubs vs. Pirates and their top MLB props for Saturday.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, August 16:

Kyle Stowers, Marlins (+575)

Christian Yelich, Brewers (+310)

Junior Caminero, Rays (+430)

Parlay these picks for +12077 odds at FanDuel (odds subject to change)

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/16

Kyle Stowers, Marlins (+575, BetMGM)

Stowers has a tough matchup against Brayan Bello today, but we think he is worth a play with his odds all the way at +575. Bello is coming off a start in which he wasn't at his best, and this is the point in the season where fatigue starts to set in for many starting pitchers. Stowers has 3 doubles in his last 3 games, so he is seeing the ball well. He also has a .984 OPS against RHPs and has hit 24 of his 25 HRs against righties. We set Stowers' line at +330 to homer. It's BetMGM offering the best price here.

Christian Yelich, Brewers (+310, FanDuel)

Yelich is coming off a 4-5 game with two home runs and a double. Over his last 4 games, he is 11-17 with 4 home runs, and is seeing the ball incredibly well. Zack Littell is tied for the MLB lead in HRs allowed at 27 on the season. Yelich has seen Littell before and is 2-6 with two singles against him. While the +310 line is pricey, we still have value and would set Yelich's line at +275 to homer. You can find this price at FanDuel.

Junior Caminero, Rays (+430, FanDuel)

Caminero must still think he's in the home run derby, as he has hit a HR in 6 of his last 8 games. He's now up to 17 HRs on the road after struggling for most of the first half of the season when playing away. Justin Verlander has had a tough time pitching in San Francisco this season. In his 12 home starts, opponents are hitting .289 with an .814 OPS against the future Hall-of-Famer. We are probably getting a better price at +430 due to Verlander's name rather than his actual season output. We set Caminero's line at +330 to homer, making this a tremendous value with the listed price available at FanDuel.

