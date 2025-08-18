Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is a true five-tool player and he's made even more valuable by the fact that he's also a switch-hitter who suffers almost no dropoff from either side of the plate. On Monday, Ramirez and the Guardians will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks and starting pitcher Zac Gallen. The former all-star is sporting a 5.31 ERA entering tonight's action and his 24 home runs allowed are already a career-high, which is a big reason why Ramirez is one of our top MLB home run picks.

The latest MLB home run odds have Ramirez listed for as high as +575 to hit a homer tonight and he's raked against Gallen historically.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 57.4 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Jo Adell (+333) to homer on Sunday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season.

Best MLB home run picks for Monday, August 18:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/18

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+525, BetMGM)

Ramirez doesn't have a hit in his last 3 games, which doesn't occur often for him, so we like the buy-low spot here. Zac Gallen has already allowed a career-high 24 home runs this season, and batters have an .819 OPS against him when hitting from the left side. The switch-hitting Ramirez has hit 21 of his 25 HRs this season as a left-handed batter. He's also 5-9 with a HR against Gallen in his career, so he's seen the ball well against him. We set Ramirez's line to homer at close to +280.

Corey Seager, Rangers (+350, FanDuel)

Seager is a model favorite whenever he faces right-handed pitchers, against whom he has an .850 OPS this season. He's struggled in August after a big July, but he's such a good hitter that he'll get going. He did break out of a bit of a slump with a 2-5 day yesterday. While Seager doesn't have a HR in his career against Michael Wacha, he is a solid 7-20 against him.

Randy Arozarena, Mariners (+475, BetMGM)

Arozarena is having a strong season against left-handed pitchers, hitting .273 with an .829 OPS against them. Ranger Suarez doesn't give up many HRs, but when he does, they tend to come against right-handed batters. Suarez also hasn't been at his best lately, posting a 6.59 ERA over his last 5 starts. We set the line for Arozarena to homer at +390 today.

