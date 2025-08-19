Injuries have largely stopped Angels outfielder Mike Trout from a complete assault on the MLB record books, but the three-time MLB MVP is still a hitter to be feared in his 15th MLB season, especially since he's closing in on 400 home runs for his career. Trout enters a matchup with the Reds on Tuesday sitting on 398 homers, and after missing 80 games or more in four of the last five seasons, he's only missed 28 games so far this year. That relative health has helped him reach 20 homers for the 10th time in his career, and he has a matchup you'll want to take advantage of tonight.

The latest MLB home run odds list Trout for as high as +360 to go yard, and he's one of our top MLB HR picks with the wind blowing out on a warm night in Anaheim.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 54.4 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Jo Adell (+333) to homer on Sunday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season.

Best MLB home run picks for Tuesday, August 19:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/19

Mike Trout, Angels (+360, FanDuel)

Mike Trout, Angels (+360, FanDuel)

FanDuel is offering a strong price at +360 compared to the consensus line of +300 for Trout to homer. While Trout hasn't been hitting the ball particularly well lately, he's getting on base a ton—walking 12 times over his last eight games—which shows how much pitchers still respect him. Trout has hit 18 of his 20 HRs this season against right-handed pitchers and owns an .869 OPS at home. He has yet to face Hunter Greene in his career, but our model thinks Trout is due for a homer. Greene has been somewhat hittable on the road despite being nearly unhittable at home.

Mickey Moniak, Rockies (+450, DraftKings)

Mickey Moniak, Rockies (+450, DraftKings)

Moniak has raked at Coors this season, slashing .295/.344/.580 in 53 games compared to .215/.250/.416 in 48 games on the road. While he's cooled off a bit in August after crushing the ball in June and July, our model still likes the value here. Moniak has 18 HRs this season, 17 of which have come against right-handed pitchers. Emmet Sheehan has been vulnerable to left-handed hitters, who have a .785 OPS against him this season. With the game in Coors and the total at 12, we set Moniak's line to homer at around +385.

Cody Bellinger, Yankees (+450, BetMGM)

Cody Bellinger, Yankees (+450, BetMGM)

Bellinger has struggled on the road this season, which is likely why the line is priced as it is, but he is playing at the Yankees' Spring Training facility tonight. He has just six HRs on the road all season, and one of those did come at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa earlier this year. Rays' starter Shane Baz has a 6.54 ERA at home this season with 13 HRs allowed in 12 starts. He's also been hit hard since the All-Star break—opponents are batting .305 with an .869 OPS against him over his last five starts. We set Bellinger's line to homer at +380, making this a strong value with the listed price at BetMGM.

