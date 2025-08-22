The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back from a four-game losing streak with a pair of wins over the Guardians earlier this week, but they need to rattle off a long winning streak to get back into the playoff conversation. Their next opportunity comes on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, who are sending pitcher Zack Littell to the mound. He has allowed 27 home runs this season, which is tied for the second-most in the MLB. Several Arizona players will be looking to take advantage of that weakness, including second baseman Ketel Marte, who has 23 homers and is +500 to go yard in the Friday MLB odds.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, August 22:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/22

Seiya Suzuki, Cubs (+440, FanDuel)

Suzuki has struggled in August, but we're taking a "he's due" approach here. He has just 1 HR in 19 games this month despite hitting 26 home runs in the months prior. While a starting pitcher hasn't been officially announced for the Angels, the probable pitcher is Tyler Anderson. Suzuki has a .903 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season and has been better on the road (.854 OPS) than at home (.762 OPS). We set Suzuki's line close to +300 to homer.

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+500, BetMGM)

Marte has crushed the ball when hitting from the left side, batting .311 with a .998 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season. Zack Littell hasn't allowed a HR in his last two starts, but he's tied for second in the majors with 27 HRs allowed this season. Notably, 19 of those HRs have come in 14 road starts. We set Marte's line at +330 to homer.

Matt Wallner, Twins (+390, FanDuel)

When Wallner makes contact, he hits the ball very far—but he also has a strikeout rate near 30%. He's facing Aaron Civale today, who isn't a high strikeout pitcher, which improves Wallner's chances of making contact. Civale has a 6.25 ERA at home compared to a 3.97 ERA on the road this season. Our model likes this spot for Wallner, and we would set his line to homer around +360, making this a strong play with the listed price at FanDuel:

