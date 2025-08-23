The Mets bounced back from a pair of losses to the Nationals with a 12-7 win over the Braves on Friday, powered by a 3-for-4 day at the plate from outfielder Juan Soto. He hit a two-run homer and tied his season high in RBI (4). Soto has been one of the league's hottest hitters since the beginning of June, batting .269 with 23 home runs and 49 RBI over his last 303 plate appearances. He is +340 to go yard again on Saturday in the latest MLB HR odds.

SportsLine's Inside the Lines team is targeting Soto with their MLB HR bets on Saturday, and they have also identified several other valuable wagers. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 52.9 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Eugenio Suarez (+400) to homer on Wednesday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Saturday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog and also see the model's MLB picks for Red Sox vs. Yankees.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, August 23:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/23

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog.

Juan Soto, Mets (+340, FanDuel)

Soto has crushed RHPs this season, posting a .965 OPS with 25 of his 32 HRs coming against right-handed pitchers. He's also been better on the road, with a .922 OPS compared to .857 at home. Cal Quantrill is making his first start for the Braves since being DFA'd by the Marlins, and he allowed 7 ERs in two of his last three starts before being let go. We set Soto's line at +310 to homer. You can bet this prop using the latest FanDuel promo code, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins:

Riley Greene, Tigers (+390, DraftKings)

Greene hit his 30th home run in yesterday's game vs. the Royals, and did so against LHP Angel Zerpa. Only 3 of his 30 HRs this season have come against lefties. Today, Greene faces RHP Michael Wacha, and we like the value given his .915 OPS against RHPs. Wacha has been very good at preventing home runs, and Greene is just 2-13 in his career against him. Still, we think +390 is a good value play and set Greene's line at +350 to homer. You can get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5 using the latest DraftKings promo code:

Eugenio Suarez, Mariners (+370, FanDuel)

Suarez is starting to heat back up, homering in two straight games and in 3 of his last 6 after struggling post-trade. He's 2-3 with a triple in his career against Jeffrey Springs, which suggests he sees the ball well against him. We set Suarez's line close to +175, so +370 offers strong value for him to homer in three straight games at FanDuel:

Where to bet MLB props on Saturday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Saturday:

More MLB picks for Saturday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Saturday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Bruce Marshall, who is on a 108-103-2 roll (+1309) on MLB picks.