Power might not be the first thing that comes to mind in regard to Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has been one of baseball's most well-rounded players for years. However, he's got plenty of pop, as evidenced by his five 30-homer seasons, and he's well on his way to another, with 25 home runs through 127 games in 2025. Lindor's on an 11-game hitting streak where he's hit four home runs, yet he's somehow available for as high as +475 in the MLB home run odds on Sunday.

He'll match up with Bryce Elder and the Braves in a game that starts at 1:35 p.m. ET, and we're riding the hot hand with Lindor as one of our top MLB HR picks today. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 49.9 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Eugenio Suarez (+400) to homer on Wednesday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Sunday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog and also see the model's MLB picks for Red Sox vs. Yankees.

Best MLB home run picks for Sunday, August 24:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/24

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog.

Juan Soto, Mets (+360, BetMGM)

We're going back to Soto today. Yesterday was a tough day to be on him, as the next four Mets hitters behind him in the lineup all homered. However, Soto is such a good hitter that going hitless yesterday makes him a "due" candidate today. He has a .961 OPS against RHPs this season and a .915 OPS on the road. Soto is 3-5 with a HR in his career vs. Bryce Elder, who has a 7.43 ERA and .931 OPS allowed at home this season. We set Soto's line at +300 to homer. You can bet this prop using the latest BetMGM promo code, where new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses:

Nick Kurtz, Athletics (+370, FanDuel)

Kurtz is priced at +290 on almost every other major book, so we're taking the value play at +370 on FanDuel. He's batting .357 with an almost 1.200 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season. Logan Gilbert has not been at his best lately and is coming off a start in which he allowed 6 ER in just 2 IP. We set Kurtz's line to homer at around +240. You can get over $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins when you bet $5 using the latest FanDuel promo code:

Francisco Lindor, Mets (+475, BetMGM)

We're going with another Met who's had success against Bryce Elder. Lindor is 6-10 with 2 HRs in his career against him. He's swinging a hot bat, carrying an 11-game hit streak with 7 multi-hit games during that stretch. Lindor has hit 19 of his 25 HRs this season against right-handed pitchers. We set Lindor's line around +430 to homer. Once again, it's BetMGM with the best price here.

Where to bet MLB props on Sunday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Sunday:

More MLB picks for Sunday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Sunday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Bruce Marshall, who is on a 110-105-2 roll (+1309) on MLB picks.