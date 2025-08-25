Raw power doesn't always translate to home runs, but in the case of Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, rare bat speed has helped him become one of baseball's best power hitters despite a less-than-ideal batted-ball profile. Caminero is second percentile among MLB hitters at hitting the launch-angle sweet spot (conditions most optimal for a home run), but he's still managed to hit 37 homers thanks to 100th percentile barrel speed (78.4 mph). He's homered in back-to-back games entering a Monday matchup with the Guardians at 6:40 p.m. ET, yet he's still available for as high as +400 in the MLB home runs odds.

Best MLB home run picks for Monday, August 25:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/25

James Wood, Nationals (+360, BetMGM)

We have fair value here, as we set Wood's line at +360 to homer, but several factors tilt this play in his favor. There's favorable HR weather in New York today, and Wood benefits from the short porch in left field as a left-handed hitter. Yankees' SP Cam Schlittler has allowed an .809 OPS at home compared to just .600 on the road. Wood went 0-4 yesterday, but had two multi-hit games in the two games prior, suggesting he may be heating up again. You can bet this prop using the latest BetMGM promo code, where new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses:

Junior Caminero, Rays (+400, FanDuel)

Caminero is playing the franchise (Cleveland) that traded him to Tampa Bay—something that likely still haunts the Guardians' front office. He's homered in two straight games, bringing his season total to 37, with 27 of those coming against right-handed pitchers. While Bibee is much better at home than on the road, he has still given up 23 HRs in 25 starts this season. We set Caminero's line at +240 to homer. You can get over $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins when you bet $5 using the latest FanDuel promo code:

Riley Greene, Tigers (+400, BetMGM)

Greene hit his 31st home run yesterday and is now batting .288 with 28 of those HRs coming against right-handed pitchers. He also thrives in night games, with a .911 OPS compared to .722 in day games. Tonight, he's playing in hitter-friendly Sacramento and faces JT Ginn, against whom he's 1-3 with a single—putting the ball in play in every at-bat. We set Greene's line at around +300 to homer. Once again, it's BetMGM with the best price here.

