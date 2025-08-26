Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last few weeks and the 27-year-old is finally starting to fulfill the power potential he showed while working his way through the Kansas City farm system. Pasquantino blew past his previous career-high of 19 home runs earlier this month and is now sitting on 28 homers entering a Tuesday matchup with the Chicago White Sox. The left-handed slugger will have favorable conditions with the MLB weather forecast calling for winds blowing out to right field tonight and Pasquantino also owns an .867 career OPS against Chicago.

However, he's still available for as high as +380 in the MLB home run odds and we're riding the hot hand with Pasquantino as one of our top MLB HR picks on Tuesday. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 48.9 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Junior Caminero (+400) to homer on Monday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Tuesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Tuesday, August 26:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/26

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog.

Vinnie Pasquantino (+380, DraftKings)

Despite going 0-4 yesterday, Vinnie P is swinging a red-hot bat. He's homered in 6 of his last 8 games and in 10 of 23 games this month. While there's slightly less value today due to facing a lefty, he's seeing the ball so well that it's still worth a play. Pasquantino is 1-3 in his career against Martin Perez, and it's encouraging that he put the ball in play in all three ABs. We set his line at +330 to homer and you can bet this MLB player prop at DraftKings, where you can get $300 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Zach Neto, Angels (+460, FanDuel)

FanDuel is offering a great price here, with Neto's average line sitting around +350. While he's been a better all-around hitter against right-handed pitchers, his HR rate is actually higher against lefties. Neto is 4-8 with a HR in his career against Patrick Corbin, who has allowed 13 of his 18 HRs to right-handed hitters. We set Neto's line at +368 to homer. You can get over $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins when you bet $5 using the latest FanDuel promo code:

Matt Wallner, Twins (+425, BetMGM)

Wallner has three home runs over his past two games, and we're looking to ride the hot hand today. He now has 7 HRs and a 1.043 OPS over the last four weeks. Wallner is 3-3 with a HR in his career against Chris Bassitt, showing he sees the ball well against him. Bassitt has allowed left-handed batters to hit .285 with an .827 OPS this season. We set Wallner's line at +300 to homer. Use this BetMGM promo code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses.

Where to bet MLB props on Tuesday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Tuesday:

More MLB picks for Tuesday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Tuesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Angelo Magliocca, who is on a 55-40 roll (+1272) on MLB picks.