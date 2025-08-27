Before signing with the Cubs in 2022 as an international signing, Seiya Suzuki was known for his power in Japan, slugging 25 home runs or more in a season on six occasions. However, that power didn't exactly translate immediately to the United States, as Suzuki topped out at 21 homers during his first three years in Chicago. However, he's found another gear in 2025 and enters a Wednesday matchup with the Giants sitting on 27 home runs for the season. Suzuki hasn't homered in the last 18 games, but that's helped swell his price to +450 in the latest MLB home runs odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 56.75 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Matt Wallner (+425) and Zachary Neto (+460) to homer on Tuesday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Wednesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, August 27:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/27

Seiya Suzuki, Cubs (+450, DraftKings)

Suzuki has just 2 HRs over his last 35 games in the second half of the season, but a matchup against a rookie LHP might be what he needs to get back on track. He has an .877 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season. Right-handed hitters have a 1.074 OPS against Giants' SP Carson Whisenhunt in his first four career starts. We set Suzuki's line at +390 to homer and you can bet this MLB player prop at DraftKings

Hunter Goodman, Rockies (+600, FanDuel)

Goodman is facing Framber Valdez, who doesn't give up many HRs, but this +600 price is a solid value play according to our model. Valdez hasn't been at his best lately, allowing 3 or more earned runs in each of his last 4 starts. While he's only given up 9 HRs this season, 8 of those have come against right-handed bats. Goodman has a strong .856 OPS against left-handed pitchers and has actually shown more power on the road, with 16 of his 26 HRs coming away from Coors Field. We set Goodman's line at +420 to homer.

Christian Yelich, Brewers (+560, FanDuel)

Yelich enters today with 4 straight multi-hit games. He hasn't homered during that stretch, but he's swinging a hot bat. Yelich has hit 22 of his 26 HRs this season against RHPs. While Rhyne Nelson doesn't give up many HRs overall, 10 of his 13 allowed have come on the road. We set Yelich's line at +360 to homer, so you're getting an extra 200 points of juice from FanDuel here.

