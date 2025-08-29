The Seattle Mariners lost five straight games from Aug. 16-20, but they have bounced back with four wins in their last six games heading into the Friday MLB schedule. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run home run in a 4-3 win over San Diego on Wednesday, giving him 42 homers this season. He is facing Guardians pitcher Logan Taylor Allen, who has allowed 17 home runs and has a 4.35 ERA in 2025. Suarez is +390 to go yard in the Friday MLB odds.

SportsLine's Inside the Lines team is backing Suarez as one of their top MLB HR bets on Friday. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 55.75 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Jazz Chisholm (+400) to homer on Thursday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Friday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, August 29:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/29

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog.

Eugenio Suarez, Mariners (+390, FanDuel)

Suarez has homered in each of his last two games. While his batting average against left-handed pitchers is surprisingly low for a right-handed hitter, he still maintains a high slugging percentage against them. Logan Allen has allowed 13 of his 17 HRs this season to right-handed bats. We set Suarez's line around +200 to homer, and you can get over $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins when you bet $5 using the latest FanDuel promo code:

Riley Greene, Tigers (+450, BetMGM)

Greene is just 2-13 in his career against Seth Lugo, but both of those hits were home runs. He's hit 29 of his 32 HRs this season against right-handed pitchers. Lugo has allowed 27 HRs this season, with 21 of them coming against right-handed hitters. We set Greene's line at +340 to homer. Use this BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses.

Willy Adames, Giants (+520, FanDuel)

Adames homered twice in yesterday's game, and we like his value to stay hot with another HR today. He's a solid 4-9 with a HR in his career against Dean Kremer. Kremer has struggled on the road, allowing a .285 batting average compared to just .215 at home. We set Adames' line at +440 to homer, so you're getting value from this price at FanDuel.

Where to bet MLB props on Friday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Friday:

More MLB picks for Friday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Friday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Angelo Magliocca, who is on a 59-40 roll (+1472) on MLB picks.