The San Diego Padres will be looking to break out of a slump when they face the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. San Diego lost the series opener on Friday, which was its fourth loss in its last five games. Star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in two runs and had his second consecutive multi-hit game, though. He also homered against the Mariners on Monday, giving him 18 homers overall this season. Tatis is +475 to go yard in the Saturday MLB home run odds.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, August 30:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 8/30

Junior Caminero, Rays (+290, FanDuel)

Junior Caminero, Rays (+290, FanDuel)

Caminero is hitting just .204 on the road, but he's still managed 19 HRs away from home. He's hit 28 of his 39 HRs this season against right-handed pitchers. Jake Irvin has allowed 29 HRs this season, ranking 2nd in the majors. He didn't allow a HR in his last start, which makes him a prime candidate to give one up today. We set Caminero's line at +190, but when factoring in the weather, it's closer to +225—still strong value at +290

Brandon Lowe, Rays (+375, BetMGM)

Brandon Lowe, Rays (+375, BetMGM)

Lowe has homered in each of the last two games and is typically a solid value play against right-handed pitchers. He's hitting .289 with a .904 OPS against RHPs, compared to just .194 with a .552 OPS against lefties. Lowe has also been excellent on the road, posting an .895 OPS this season. We set Lowe's line at +300 to homer for a third consecutive game.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (+475, DraftKings)

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres (+475, DraftKings)

Tatis recently broke out of a long homerless drought and is swinging a hot bat. He's hit 16 of his 18 HRs this season against RHPs, despite being a right-handed hitter himself. Taj Bradley has struggled since being traded to the Twins, and we think Tatis is in a good spot to tap into his power again. We set the line at +415 for Tatis to homer, so you're getting value from this price

