Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is one of the game's brightest young stars and the 21-year-old is having another solid season after posting 21 homers, 79 RBI and 22 stolen bases with a .791 OPS as a rookie. Chourio enters Sunday's action against the Blue Jays with 18 homers, 68 RBI, 18 steals and a .794 OPS. He missed more than a month with a hamstring injury, but went yard in his return to action on Saturday, and now he's one of our top MLB home runs picks for Sunday.

He'll square off against Max Scherzer today, and Scherzer gave up two home runs in his last start, so the model is jumping all over Chourio's +450 pricing in the latest MLB HR odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 49.75 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Jazz Chisholm (+400) to homer on Thursday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Sunday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Sunday, August 31:

Jackson Chourio (+450, BetMGM)

Chourio returned yesterday after missing a month and didn't miss a beat, collecting two hits and a home run. Max Scherzer is allowing 1.8 HR/9—his highest rate in any season—though it's over a 66-inning sample. He's also allowed 9 HRs in 7 home starts in Toronto. We set Chourio's line at +360 to homer

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+500, BetMGM)

Carpenter is quite familiar with Michael Wacha, having faced him 15 times in his career. He's 4-15 against Wacha, including a home run. Carpenter has an .845 OPS against right-handed pitchers compared to just .591 against lefties. While Wacha has been excellent at limiting home runs, we like Carpenter's value at +480. We set his line at +410 to homer.

Junior Caminero, Rays (+340, DraftKings)

We're going back to Caminero again today. He's a strong bet against right-handed pitchers, with 28 of his 39 HRs coming against them. Nationals' SP Brad Lord has been solid as a reliever but more vulnerable as a starter, giving up 7 HRs in 13 starts and allowing a .280 batting average when starting compared to .217 in relief. We set Caminero's line at +215 to homer

