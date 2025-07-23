The Brewers snapped an 11-game winning streak with last night's 1-0 loss to the Mariners, which saw Milwaukee finish with just two hits. Christian Yelich had one of those hits and has now recorded at least one hit in seven of his last eight games. He's hit only one home run in his seven contests, but Yelich is one of our top home run picks for Wednesday with the Mariners starting right-hander Luis Castillo, who gave up eight home runs in six starts in June.

The latest MLB home run odds from BetMGM list Yelich at +650 to hit a home run, making him one of the best values in our MLB HR parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 52.7 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Wednesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog. You can also check out the top MLB player props, and game picks for Braves vs. Giants and Dodgers vs. Twins.

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, July 23:

Christian Yelich, Brewers (+650)

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+390)

Francisco Lindor, Mets (+400)

Parlay these picks for +18275 odds at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

Christian Yelich, Brewers (+650)

"Luis Castillo has been awesome over his last four starts and didn't allow a HR in any of those starts, but getting +650 here for Yelich to homer is worth a longshot play," Fetner said. "Yelich has 41 plate appearances against Castillo in his career. He is 6-29 with a HR but has walked 11 times against Castillo. Having seen Castillo so many times should work in Yelich's favor. Castillo allowed 1.3 HR/9 over the last two seasons, but that number is down to 0.9 HR/9 this season after his current run. We are going with the approach that Castillo is due to give up a HR or two today. We set Yelich's line at +410 to homer."

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+390)

"Ramirez has three home runs over his last four games, and he now has a HR in seven of his last 12 games," Fetner pointed out. "Zach Eflin is making his first start in nearly a month, and when he has been healthy this season, he has not been sharp. He has allowed 16 HRs in just 62 IP this season. He gave up 27 hits and 5 HRs in his last 3 starts. We set the line at +300 for Ramirez to hit a HR."

Francisco Lindor, Mets (+400)

"Lindor is 0-28 in his last six games, but we are buying low on him today," Fetner said. "The Angels are going with a bullpen game today, and considering they have the third-worst bullpen ERA at 5.06, that could be a good thing for the Mets' bats. The Angels' bullpen leads the majors with 59 home runs allowed. Lindor has a .843 OPS at home this season, so if you are going to buy low on him during a slump, at home is where to do it."

