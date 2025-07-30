At 24 years old, Julio Rodriguez is already a former AL Rookie of the Year, has a 30-30 season under his belt, is a two-time Silver Slugger recipient, and a three-time MLB All-Star. As is typical throughout his career, Rodriguez is coming alive in the second half of the season, too. He has had six multi-hit games since July 20 and has four home runs during that span. However, you can still find him priced as high as +420 in the latest MLB home run odds on Wednesday as the Mariners take on the Athletics in a game that starts at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, July 30:

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (+420)

The conditions in Sacramento on Wednesday night should be ideal for a right-handed power hitter, with game-time temperatures in the 80s and a 10 mph wind blowing out to left-center field. The young superstar will also have an ideal lefty vs. righty matchup and is on a hot streak, as mentioned.

"Jeffrey Spring has given up 20 HRs on the season and 17 of them have come against right-handed batters. Rodriguez is also 3-for-9 with a HR in his career against Springs," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set the line at +405 for Rodriguez to hit a HR."

Sean Murphy, Braves (+500)

Murphy has 47 home runs in just 829 at-bats in three seasons since joining the Braves and has provided extraordinary value as a platooning catcher with great power that is excellent defensively. It will also be a hot day in Kansas City with the wind blowing out and the HR index for today is 10 out of 10.

"The weather in Kansas City is going to be steamy with the wind blowing out. The home run index is a 10 out of 10 in this game, so Murphy might not need to get all of the ball to hit it out," Fetner said. "Murphy has 16 HRs in 71 games and while he hasn't hit a HR in his last nine starts, we believe he is due." The model sets Murphy's line at +350, so it's a steal to find this price now at BetMGM.

Junior Caminero, Rays (+400)

The model called Caminero going yard in Game 1 of this series against the Yankees and now it will go back to the well once again on one of the game's most dynamic young power hitters. He's hit 27 home runs already in his first full season in the big leagues and Yankees starter Will Warren has given up six home runs in his last five starts. The temperature at Yankee Stadium will also be 90 degrees tonight with the wind blowing out to left field.

"Caminero's average line is +315, so getting +400 is strong value," Fetner said. "Caminero has an .850 OPS and 21 of his 27 HRs against RHPs and is facing a struggling RHP." FanDuel is once again offering the best price here with the model projecting Caminero's line at closer to +300.

