Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was one of the fastest players in the 2020 MLB Draft. The expectation was that defense and baserunning would put him on accelerated path to the big leagues, but with 21 home runs in the first half of his second full season in the majors, Crow-Armstrong is well ahead of schedule. Surprisingly, he is +470 on Tuesday in the MLB home run odds from FanDuel, where you can also get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins with this FanDuel promo code:

It will be a hot day (temperatures in the 90s) in St. Louis and Crow-Armstrong had a .984 OPS against the Cardinals last season, which is why he's one of our top MLB HR picks today. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB home run picks on betting sites.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It nailed Ronald Acuna (+350) and Ketel Marte (+380) to homer yesterday and it's up 25.65 units on its MLB HR picks during the last 77 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Tuesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Tuesday, June 24:

Elly De La Cruz, Reds (+400)

He's one of the fastest players in baseball, he's got one of the strongest arms, he's improving his bat-to-ball skills and he regularly produces seismic power. De La Cruz is a jarring talent and he enters Tuesday on a four-game hitting streak where he's 7-for-17 with a double, two triples, two home runs and five RBI. He's already tallied 14 extra-base hits in the month of June (seven homers) and we're riding the hot hand today.

"Elly de la Cruz finished a double shy of the cycle in the first game of the series between the Yankees and Reds yesterday, and he is now hitting .333 in the month of June," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Carlos Rodon has given up 5 HRs over his last three starts, and 10 of the 13 HRs he has allowed this season have come from players batting from the right side." The model sets De La Cruz's line at +250 today, so we'll happily take this price from BetMGM and you can also get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses with this BetMGM promo code.

Jac Caglianone, Royals (+700)

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft raced through the Kansas City farm system to earn a call up earlier this month. He went homerless in his first 13 games but finally showcased the tremendous power he possesses with two homers against the Rangers on Thursday. He hit 68 home runs over his final two seasons at Florida and had 15 home runs in just 50 games earlier this season, so this is a great time to buy-low on a big-time prospect with a great matchup.

"Rays SP Taj Bradley has been struggling as of late and allowed six earned runs over 1 1/3 innings in his last start, which included two home runs allowed. Left-handed batters are slugging nearly 70 points higher against Bradley than right-handed bats," Fetner said. "This is a longshot play, but Bradley's struggles combined with Caglianone's advanced metrics and hitter friendly weather makes this worth a play." We got this at +675 for our MLB home run parlay at BetMGM, but you can add a little extra juice here at Bet365 and new users get $150 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager with this Bet365 promo code.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs (+470)

This will be the first matchup between the Cubs and Cardinals of the season, but Crow-Armstrong fared well in the rivalry during his rookie season. He slashed .276/.364/.621 with five extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and two homers) in 11 games against St. Louis last year and he's been absolutely raking on the road this season.

"Crow-Armstrong has hit 12 home runs in just 37 road games this season. He also has a .959 OPS and 16 of his 21 home runs against right-handed pitchers. He is on the road vs. a RHP in today's game," Fetner said. "Michael McGreevy has been very good in his brief MLB career, but we do expect regression from him going forward." We're playing this MLB HR prop at +425 for the best combined odds in our BetMGM parlay, but FanDuel is offering the best overall price here.

Where to bet MLB props on Tuesday

Here is a look at sportsbooks that will offer MLB player props on Tuesday:

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code Caesars Sportsbook promo code Bet $1, double your winnings next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required DraftKings promo code Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly No code required Fanatics Sportsbook promo code Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

More MLB picks for Tuesday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Tuesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Matt Severance, who is on a 170-96 roll (+1676.75) on baseball picks. SportsLine's Bruce Marshall is also 46-43 (+1230) over his last 89 MLB ATS picks, and he already has locked in a pick for Tuesday.