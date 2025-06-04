Kyle Schwarber is a former MLB home run champion and he's hit a staggering 150 home runs in 525 games since joining the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2022 MLB season. He enters Wednesday sitting fourth in the MLB with 19 home runs in 2025 and he'll look to take advantage of a juicy matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Jose Berrios has given up more home runs than any pitcher in baseball over the last four seasons but you can still find Schwarber at +350 in the latest MLB home run odds from BetMGM, where you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses with the latest BetMGM promo code. Also, check out Wednesday's best MLB prop bets.

Any first-time users interested in putting together MLB home run picks today can also pad their bankrolls with the latest DraftKings promo code or bet365 bonus code, just to name a few. With MLB HR props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB home run picks and betting strategy.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 25.95 units on its MLB HR picks during the last 57 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Wednesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, June 4:

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+350)

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+390)

Brandon Lowe, Rays (+450)

Parlay these picks for +10972 odds at BetMGM (odds subject to change)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+350)

It's been five games since he last homered, which feels like an eternity for somebody with Schwarber's prodigious power. However, he's still 7-for-21 with four extra-base hits during that span, so he's still seeing the ball well and it's only a matter of time before he starts driving the ball out of the park again. He also has a .993 OPS away from home and he'll be in the climate-controlled Rogers Centre on Wednesday night.

"Normally you wouldn't be able to find a price like this for Schwarber to homer when a RHP is on the mound," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set the line at +240 today, and that's where you can find his odds on FanDuel. Getting +350 at BetMGM is a strong value."

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+390)

We're getting Ramirez at +375 for our MLB HR parlay on BetMGM because of the value added on Schwarber, but FanDuel has the best price overall for Ramirez and you can add even more value with this FanDuel promo code. Ramirez has homered in two of his last three games to bring his total to 11 for the season and during a 29-game streak of reaching base safely, he's slashing a mind-blowing .398/.456/.655 with six home runs and 16 extra-base hits.

"Ramirez is facing Clarke Schmidt (who he has had some success against) today. Ramirez is 6-14 with 2 doubles and a HR against Schmidt in his career. Ramirez has also had a ton of success at Yankee Stadium with a .398 BA and 1.189 OPS," Fetner said. "We set the line at +350 for him to hit a HR today."

Brandon Lowe, Rays (+450)

Lowe hit three home runs in his first seven games but then saw his OPS crater to as low as .547 on the season during an April slump. However, he got hot again in May, blasting seven homers while slashing .281/.349/.563. He's also hit seven of his 11 home runs this season at Steinbrenner Field, which is Tampa Bay's temporary home after Tropicana Field was damaged by Hurricane Milton last fall.

"Lowe has hit nine of his 11 HRs against right-handed pitchers and he is facing Kumar Rocker, who has given up a lot of loud contact in his brief major league baseball career," Fetner said. "The Rays' home park this season plays incredibly home run friendly, and the weather today indicates that today should be hitter friendly despite some rain in the forecast." Once again, it's FanDuel with the best pricing here.

Where to bet MLB props on Wednesday

Here is a look at sportsbooks that will offer MLB player props on Wednesday:

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code Caesars Sportsbook promo code Bet $1, double your winnings next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins No code required DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly No code required Fanatics Sportsbook promo code Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

More MLB picks for Wednesday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Wednesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Matt Severance, who is on a 140-71 roll (+2114.75) on baseball picks. SportsLine's Bruce Marshall is also 35-26 (+1654) over his last 75 MLB ATS picks, and he already has locked in picks for Wednesday.