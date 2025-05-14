Listed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll doesn't fit the traditional mold of a slugger. However, the 2023 National League Rookie of the Year hit 47 home runs in his first two full MLB seasons and has taken another step forward as a power hitter in 2025. Carroll slugged his 14th home run of the season on Tuesday and is now tied with Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the MLB lead.

Despite his prolific power, you can still find find Carroll priced at +550 (DraftKings) to hit a home run on Wednesday in the MLB home run odds. That makes him an alluring option for MLB HR picks on Wednesday given his production this season. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB home run picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 10-5 roll on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model has hit at least one MLB home run prop in seven of the last 11 days and is up 41.6 units on its MLB HR picks during the last 36 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Wednesday. These three picks can also be parlayed for +20960 odds and would pay out $1,053 on a $5 bet at FanDuel.

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+425)

Philadelphia plays a doubleheader against the Cardinals today and this play is specifically for the first game, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. Schwarber is striking out at a career-low rate (20.3%) and that's spelled bad news for opposing pitchers. His .985 OPS this season is a career-high and his 57.1% hard-hit contact rate and 36.6% flyball rate are also career-highs. Now he'll match up with Erick Fedde and he's 3-for-7 with a home run lifetime off the veteran righty.

"Fedde is coming off a complete game shutout in his last start and has only allowed three home runs all season, but whenever you can get Schwarber at this price with the way he's been swinging the bat, you have to consider playing it," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set the line at +330 for Schwarber to homer, so +425 is a good value play on BetMGM." You can also still get this line at +420 on FanDuel for this MLB home run parlay.

James Wood, Nationals (+500)

Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder is giving up nearly two home runs per nine innings and Wood is on a blistering power pace in his second season. He's already hit 11 home runs in 2025 after hitting nine in a half-season last year and he's hit eight of those homers against right-handed pitching.

"Wood cashed a HR prop for us in the first game of the series, and we are going back to him today," Fetner said. "Heis going to have value while he is still priced in the +500 range, especially when he is facing a RHP given his .921 OPS against righties this season." The model sets its line for Wood to go yard at +435 but you can find him listed at +500 on BetMGM and FanDuel.

Josh Jung, Rangers (+575)

Jung was an all-star as a rookie in 2023 and went on to win the World Series that year, but he missed 116 games in his sophomore campaign. However, he's healthy again in 2025 and is starting to see the ball extremely well. He's 6-for-11 with three home runs and six RBI in his last three games, and his OPS is now up to .807 on the season. Now he'll get a juicy matchup against the putrid Rockies in Texas on Wednesday night.

"We are staying with the hot hand after yesterday's game, especially since he is facing Antonio Senzatela who has given up 66 hits and eight home runs in just 39 IP this season. That's nearly two hits per inning pitched," Fetner said. "Right-handed bats are hitting .363 with a 1.065 OPS against Senzatela so far this season." The model sets its line at +520, but you can still find Jung to homer for as high as +575 at BetMGM.

