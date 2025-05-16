There are three familiar names atop the MLB home run leaderboard so far this season, as Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber have hit 15 homers. Judge went yard against Seattle on Wednesday and has a rivalry matchup against the Mets during the Friday MLB schedule. He is +210 to go yard in the MLB home run odds from BetMGM, while Ohtani (+160) and Schwarber (+250) both have short odds in their respective games as well. Should you add any of those superstars to your MLB home run bets?

While Judge steals the spotlight, Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham has homered 12 times already this season. He is available at a much more appealing price (+450) at DraftKings for Friday's MLB home run props. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB home run picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 10-5 roll on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model has hit at least one MLB home run prop in seven of the last 13 days and is up 35.6 units on its MLB HR picks during the last 38 days.

Pete Alonso, Mets (+340)

Alonso has not homered since May 5, falling behind the league's home run leaders. However, he has recorded a hit in five of his last six games, and he is batting .311 this season. He is facing Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, who has allowed eight home runs in 2025 and gave up four earned runs in his most recent start. Alonso has seven homers in 16 career games at Yankee Stadium.

"Alonso is just 1 for 5 in his career against Carlos Rodon which is probably why we are getting a solid price at +340, but Rodon is susceptible to giving up the long ball and Alonso has hit lefties very well," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said.

Kyle Stowers, Marlins (+700)

Stowers is the only player in the big leagues with more home runs than Schwarber and Judge since April 30. He has gone yard eight times since that date, including four in his last five games. The 27-year-old is batting .300 with 10 homers in 40 games this season, with all 10 of his homers coming against right-handed pitchers.

"Now is probably the time to take advantage of Stowers' recent hot streak because if he continues to hit HRs you won't find +700 anywhere, and if he cools down, he won't be worth a play," Fetner said.

Josh Naylor, Diamondbacks (+560)

Arizona is the heaviest favorite of the day in the MLB, as it faces a Colorado team that has only won once since May 1. Naylor is facing Rockies starter Tanner Gordon, who made eight starts last season and is coming off his first start of the campaign. All five of Naylor's home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and the model has identified value at this price.

"Rockies' SP Tanner Gordon has given up 10 HRs in just 40.2 IP in his young career, as he is off to an 0-7 record in 9 career starts," Fetner said.

Where to bet MLB props on Friday

Here is a look at sportsbooks that will offer MLB player props on Friday:

