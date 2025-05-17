The New York Yankees led the majors in home runs last season and sit atop the standings again this year heading into the Saturday MLB schedule. However, the Dodgers are only two homers back of the Yankees and will try to add more against Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, who has allowed seven home runs in eight starts. Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has gone yard four times in his last three games and is pacing the majors with 16 long balls. He is +190 to go yard in the Saturday MLB home run odds from BetMGM.

Teammates Andy Pages (8) and Freddie Freeman (9) have each been crushing homers this season as well, so the Dodgers are loaded with firepower. Should you include any of them in your MLB HR bets on Saturday? With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB home run picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 10-5 roll on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model has hit at least one MLB home run prop in seven of the last 14 days and is up 32.6 units on its MLB HR picks during the last 39 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Saturday.

James Wood, Nationals (+450)

Wood is not pacing too far behind the league's home run leaders, as the outfielder has hit 12 homers through his first 45 games. He is batting .317 in the month of May and went yard against Baltimore in the series opener on Friday night. Wood is facing Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, who has allowed seven homers in just three starts this season. Left-handed batters have been particularly strong against him, batting .480 with four homers.

"The Home Run Index is an 8 out of 10 today in Baltimore and given Wood's splits against RHPs and Gibson getting hammered against lefties, we set the line at +400 for Wood to homer," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said.

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+310)

Marte missed nearly the entire month of April due to an injury, but he has homered five times since making his return on May 2. He has a pair of multi-homer games during that stretch, including one against the Giants on Wednesday. Marte has a .910 OPS against Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez, who has an 8.27 ERA across eight starts this season.

"Marte is our top pick out of any player in the majors to hit a HR today ahead of even Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani," Fetner said. "We set the line at +240 for Marte to hit a HR tonight." FanDuel is offering the best price at +310. There's no FanDuel promo code required to get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins.

Zach Neto, Angels (+475)

Neto hit 23 home runs last year in his first full MLB campaign, and he has already hit six homers in 24 games this season. He went yard in back-to-back games against San Diego last weekend before recording a multi-hit game against the Dodgers on Friday. The 24-year-old is facing Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, who is making his first start of the season after pitching in just seven games last year. Neto hit .360 against left-handed pitchers last year.

"This is a case where we are probably getting better value based on the name alone with Clayton Kershaw pitching rather than his recent stats," Fetner said. BetMGM has the best price at +475, while FanDuel's +450 line is in the parlay. The latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS is good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

