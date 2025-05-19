Eugenio Suarez and Corbin Carroll are the only teammates in baseball that have both reached 14 home runs already this season and the Diamondbacks will begin a three-game series against Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers on Monday. Ohtani leads the MLB with 16 homers and Los Angeles leads the National League with 77 home runs as a team and conditions should be ideal for two power-hitting teams tonight. The MLB weather forecast predicts temperatures in the mid-70s and double-digit winds blowing straight out to center field at Dodger Stadium.

The latest MLB home run odds from FanDuel list Carroll at +285 to hit a homer and Suarez at +290 while Ohtani is listed at +176. So who are the best values on Monday and how can you build a winning slate of MLB HR bets? With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB home run picks.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 10-5 roll on all top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the season. The model is up 25.6 units on its MLB HR picks during the last 41 days. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Monday. These top three picks can also be parlayed for +23338 odds and would pay out $1,171.88 on a $5 bet at BetMGM.

Kyle Stowers, Marlins (+650)

The 27-year-old is finally getting regular at-bats in Miami and he's taking advantage, slashing .305/.382/.563 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI in 43 games. He's on a six-game hitting streak entering Monday night where he's managed five extra-base hits (three home runs, a triple and a double). Stowers has all 10 of his home runs this season against right-handed pitching, and Cubs Starter Ben Brown, who is a righty, has struggled to get left-handed hitters out. Lefties are hitting .305 with an .832 OPS against Brown this season

"Stowers has 10 HRs this season after hitting just 6 HRs over a three season span before this season, but the power isn't new to him as he had a 36 HR per 162 game pace in his minor league career. He just couldn't get settled in the majors before this season," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set Stowers's line at +550 to hit a HR." BetMGM has the best price for this MLB HR prop.

Logan O'Hoppe, Angels (+525)

O'Hoppe has shown impressive power throughout his career, homering 14 times in just 182 at-bats in 2023 and then hitting 20 homers in his first full season in 2024. He's already hit 10 homers in 2025 and his average exit velocity (90.7 mph), hard-hit contact rate (50.0%) and flyball rate (38.6%) would all be career-highs, so the peripherals support his big power season.

"O'Hoppe has 9 of his 10 HRs this season against RHPs," Fetner said. "We set the line at around +500 for O'Hoppe to homer, and the matchup splits and park factors are in his favor today." BetMGM is offering the best price on O'Hoppe to homer on Monday night.

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles (+420)

The Orioles are struggling mightily this season and Henderson's free-swinging of late has contributed to the slide. However, he's still generating tremendous power when he makes contact. He's 99th percentile among MLB hitters in average exit velocity (95.5 mph) and hard-hit contact rate (58.8%) this season and has seven home runs overall. FanDuel is offering the best price for this MLB HR pick.

"Henderson has been struggling with strikeouts at the plate, but when he's made contact, he's hit the ball hard. Henderson has 4 HRs over his last 9 games but also has 5 multi-strikeout games in that period," Fetner noted. "Henderson is hitting .310 with a .955 OPS against RHPs this season, and Brewers' SP Quinn Priester has significantly worse splits when facing left-handed hitters (.909 OPS allowed compared to a .650 against righties)."

