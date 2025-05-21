The Chicago Cubs have the best offense in baseball and Kyle Tucker has been a driving force in the franchise's run-scoring frenzy. The three-time MLB all-star was traded to Chicago from Houston last offseason because the Astros were unlikely to re-sign him and Tucker continues to produce. He's slashing .268/.381/.531 this year and slugged his 11th home run of the season on Tuesday in a 14-1 win over the Marlins.

Now, he'll have another juicy matchup against Miami righty Max Meyer, who has given up 24 home runs in 113 1/3 career innings, yet you can still find Tucker at +425 in the latest MLB home runs odds from BetMGM. Tucker typically hits home runs in clusters, so that's an alluring price

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 24.5 units on its MLB HR picks during the last 43 days.

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, May 21:

Kyle Tucker, Cubs (+425)

Tyler Stephenson, Reds (+560)

Riley Greene, Tigers (+625)

Parlay these picks for +20834 odds

Kyle Tucker, Cubs (+425)

Tucker was having the best season of his career in 2024 before fouling a ball off his shin and fracturing his tibia. However, he's pretty much picked up right where he left off despite the change of scenery. In particular, Tucker has been excellent on the road this season, with a .994 OPS and eight of his 11 home runs coming away from home.

"When you can get a left vs right matchup at a reasonable price with a player as good as Tucker, it's usually at least worth a sprinkle," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set Tucker's line at +370 to hit a HR." BetMGM and Bet365 have Tucker at +425 today.

Tyler Stephenson, Reds (+560)

FanDuel is offering the best price by far for this MLB HR prop, with most books offering in the +450 range. Stephenson missed the first month of the season with a strained left oblique and has one home run in 52 at-bats since his return to action, but he hit a career-high 19 home runs last season and his batted-ball metrics are strong over a small sample. His 91.7 mph average exit velocity and 51.7% hard-hit contact rate would both be career-highs.

"When an opponent starts a left-handed pitcher, Stephenson is a career .295 hitter with an .872 OPS," Fetner said. "Andrew Heaney is susceptible to giving up home runs and 42 of the 46 home runs he allowed in 2023 and 2024 came against right-handed bats." The model would set Stephenson's line at +425 today.

Riley Greene, Tigers (+650)

The 24-year-old is in his fourth MLB season and he's coming off a breakout campaign where he earned his first all-star nod and slashed .262/.348/.469 with 24 home runs and 72 RBI. This season, he's been even better, with .872 OPS and 12 home runs after going yard on against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

"Greene has a 1.027 OPS vs righties this season compared to a .529 OPS vs lefties," Fetner noted. "Cardinals' SP Andre Pallante has given up 8 HRs this season after allowing just 8 in 121 IP last season." The model sets Greene's line at +400 tonight, so you're getting tremendous value with this price from BetMGM.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Matt Severance, who is on a 115-59 roll on baseball picks. Still craving more? SportsLine's Bruce Marshall is 24-16 over his last 40 MLB picks, and he already has locked in a pick for Wednesday.