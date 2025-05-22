Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna owns one of the most dangerous bats in baseball. The veteran slugger is slashing .266/.416/.461 with eight homers and 22 RBI this season. He has also gone yard in two of his last three games. He should also be fresh on Thursday after a scheduled day off on Monday and a rainout on Wednesday, yet you can still find him for +300 to homer in the latest MLB home runs odds from FanDuel. Ozuna is among our top MLB HR bets tonight and first-time users interested in putting together any MLB home run picks today can also enhance their experience with the latest FanDuel promo code or Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, just to name a few. With MLB props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your MLB home run picks and betting strategy.

Best MLB home run picks for Thursday, May 22:

Marcell Ozuna, Braves (+300)

Josh Jung, Rangers (+700)

Nick Kurtz, Athletics (+550)

Parlay these picks for +18913 odds (odds subject to change)

Marcell Ozuna, Braves (+300)

Ozuna is seeing the strike zone better than he ever has before in 2025 and generating hard contact at an incredible rate as a byproduct. He leads the National League in walks (40) and his 93.2 mph average exit velocity and 54.4% hard-hit contact rate are both career-highs. Now he draws a great matchup on Thursday against Nationals righty Trevor Williams.

"Ozuna has been much better against RHPs this season. He has hit 7 of his 8 HRs against righties to go with a .908 OPS," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set the line at +280 for Ozuna to hit a HR." FanDuel is offering the best price here, but the best odds for our MLB HR parlay comes from DraftKings and you're still getting value at +290, which can be bolstered even more with this DraftKings promo code.

Josh Jung, Rangers (+700)

This number is at +650 for our DraftKings parlay, but if you're making single MLB HR bets, you can get even more value with this listed price at Bet365. You also get multiple sign-up bonus options with this Bet365 promo code. Jung has homered seven times in 41 games this season and has homered once every 21.5 at-bats in his career, so getting a line juiced to this extent is certainly worth a sprinkle.

"Jung has been much better on the road than at home this season (.903 OPS on the road compared to a .694 OPS at home)," Fetner said. "Carlos Rodon has been really good this season, but he is still susceptible to giving up HRs, and righties have had a lot more success hitting homers off Rodon than lefties." The model would set Jung's line at +520 today.

Nick Kurtz, Athletics (+550)

Kurtz hit two homers on Wednesday night and also went yard on Tuesday. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft made a rapid ascent to the big leagues, needing just 32 games in the minors to earn his way onto the roster thanks to a 1.120 OPS. Kurtz also hit 61 homers in three seasons at Wake Forest and looks like he'll be an anchor of this A's lineup for a long time to come.

"The weather is playing very hitter friendly in Sacramento today, so expect lots of home runs to be hit," Fetner noted. "Kurtz is 0-14 against LHPs this season, but he was able to hit lefties in college and will eventually get going against them. Tyler Anderson has been much worse against left-handed hitters this season, as they have a .280 average and .953 OPS against him." The model sets the line at +500 and DraftKings is offering the best price for Kurtz to hit another home run.

Where to bet MLB props on Thursday

Here is a look at sportsbooks that will offer MLB player props on Thursday:

