The Chicago Cubs lead the majors in runs scored (293) this season and rank fifth in home runs (69) heading into the Friday MLB schedule. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Tucker have hit 12 homers each for the Cubs, while three other teammates have hit at least seven. The Cubs will face Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene, who has allowed seven homers in eight starts. Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark is one of the most home run-friendly parks in the league, so targeting players in that game could be a profitable decision with MLB HR bets. Tucker (+290) and Suzuki (+360) have the shortest HR odds in that matchup, but our model is actually eyeing Michael Busch instead. You can also check out our MLB total bases picks for Friday and DraftKings King of the Diamond picks.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, May 23:

Michael Busch, Cubs (+550)

Busch quietly has seven home runs for the Cubs this season, even though he does not get the notoriety of some of the other players in the lineup. He hit 21 homers last year, so he has established himself as a consistent power hitter. Busch has an .876 OPS against right-handed pitchers compared to a .515 OPS against southpaws. With Greene coming off the injured list for Cincinnati, this is a strong spot for Busch to go yard.

"Left-handed bats have fared better against Greene than righties this season and have 5 of the 7 HRs that he has allowed," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Greene coming off the IL could give hitters an advantage after not seeing MLB hitters consistently in two weeks."

Pete Alonso, Mets (+320)

Alonso is in a bit of a slump by his standards, as his last home run came on May 5 at Arizona. He still has a .292 batting average and .931 OPS this season though, and he has gone yard nine times. The 30-year-old is facing Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, who has been dealing with injuries over the past few seasons and allowed five earned runs in his season debut last week.

"Alonso is just 1 for 7 in his career against Clayton Kershaw, but its clear the injuries have taken a toll on Kershaw over the past few seasons, so I wouldn't read too much into those prior results," Fetner said. The model would set Alonso's line at +290 today. FanDuel has the best price at +320, and new users can get even more value with a FanDuel promo code.

Cody Bellinger, Yankees (+340)

The Yankees lead the majors in home runs (84) this season, with Aaron Judge hitting 16 of them. Bellinger ranks fourth on the team with eight homers, but three of them have come in his last five games. He is facing Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon, who has allowed 10 homers in just 40.2 career innings pitched. Gordon is being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque due to Chase Dollander's forearm injury.

"Bellinger is swinging a hot bat and now has the opportunity to hit in the very batter friendly Coors Park," Fetner said. "Bellinger is hitting .333 with a 1.003 OPS in the month of May." The model sets the line at +320 and FanDuel is offering the best price at +340.

