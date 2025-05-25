Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Judge both went yard again on Saturday and the MLB home run leaders are sitting on 18 each entering Sunday's action. However, there's a considerable difference in the pricing you'll find on these two sluggers in the latest MLB home run odds. Schwarber is priced at +240 on FanDuel to hit a home run against the Athletics despite a warm day in Sacramento with the wind forecast to blow out, while Judge is +170 to homer on BetMGM at Coors Field. Those two won't add much juice to your MLB HR picks, but Taylor Ward is creeping up the MLB HR leaderboard with 15 homers and he's +400 for your MLB home run bets on Sunday. You can also check out our Sunday MLB RBI picks and Dodgers vs. Mets Sunday Night Baseball picks and have action all day.

Best MLB home run picks for Sunday, May 25:

Taylor Ward, Angels (+400)

Max Muncy, Dodgers (+540)

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (+370)

Ward extended a franchise record for most consecutive games with an extra-base hit to 10 with a double on Saturday and he's homered in seven of his last 12 games entering Sunday. He's tied for fifth in baseball with his 15 HRs this season and the MLB weather forecast bodes well for him to add to that total on Sunday.

Expect temperatures in the low-70s in Anaheim tonight and for wins blowing out at nearly 10 mph to left field, which should aid the right-handed slugger. Meanwhile, Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera has given up at least one home run in six of his seven starts this year. DraftKings and BetMGM both have Ward at +400 in their MLB HR props.

Max Muncy, Dodgers (+540)

Muncy has four 30-homer seasons to his name but has only hit three home runs over his first 48 games in 2025. So we're taking the buy-low approach here on a proven slugger. He has a .772 OPS against right-handed pitching this season against a .302 OPS against lefties and he had a .891 OPS against righties in 2024.

The Dodgers will visit the Mets for Sunday Night Baseball and temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s with double-digit wins blowing out into the right-field corner at Citi Field. That bodes well for left-handed power and Muncy has been on base three of the five times he's faced Mets righty Kodai Senga in his career. FanDuel has the best price here and they're also offering this incentive for first-time users with this FanDuel promo code.

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (+370)

The 2022 American League Rookie of the Year is already a two-time MLB all-star and he's already launched nine home runs over his first 49 games. Two of those jacks have come in the last four games and Rodriguez has now reached base safely in 10 consecutive games and driven in 12 runs during that span.

On Sunday, he'll match up with Astros left-hander Colton Gordon, who has already given up six extra-base hits (two homers) over 9 2/3 innings in the first two starts of his career. The short porch in left field is a dream for right-handed batters with pop like Rodriguez. FanDuel once again has the best price here.

