The 2025 MLB Playoffs continue on Thursday with two Game 4 NLDS matchups, as the Dodgers host the Phillies at 6:08 p.m. ET and the Cubs host the Brewers at 9:08 p.m. ET. Timely hitting is always a crux of postseason play, and Brewers catcher William Contreras delivered in a big spot earlier this series, hitting a 411-foot solo shot to put the Brewers ahead in Game 2. Milwaukee never looked back and has another shot to close out the series, with Contreras drawing a juicy matchup against Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd.

Best MLB home run picks for Thursday, October 9:

MLB Best Home Run Bets and Prop Picks 10/9

William Contreras, Brewers (+610, DraftKings)

This is another longshot play, but this is the best HR value in CHC-MIL tonight. The weather is going to be pitcher-friendly like it was yesterday, but there were still several HRs hit in yesterday's game. Contreras is 5-10 with a HR and 0 Ks in his career against Matthew Boyd. When factoring in the weather, we set Contreras' line at +540 to hit a homer today.

Tommy Edman, Dodgers (+750, FanDuel)

Edman homered yesterday against the Phillies, and we have longshot value on him to go deep again today. Edman is a solid 4-13 in his career against Cristopher Sanchez, but what's more impressive is that he has 0 Ks in those 13 ABs. Edman has 7 HRs in 33 games when the opposing starter is a lefty (despite hitting just .180 in those games) compared to 6 HRs in 64 games when the opposing starter is a righty. We set the line at +650 for Edman to homer.

More MLB picks for Thursday

