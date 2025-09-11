With 91 home runs over the last three seasons, Cal Raleigh's power was never in question, but what we've seen so far this season from the Mariners catcher is certainly unexpected. Raleigh leads the MLB with 53 home runs entering Thursday's play and is having arguably the greatest offensive season for a catcher in history. On Thursday night, he'll match up with a familiar foe in Angels righty Jose Soriano in a game that starts at 9:40 p.m. ET, and he's one of our top MLB home run picks today.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 51.25 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Daulton Varsho (+340) and Manny Machado (+350) to homer on Wednesday, Kyle Manzardo (+420) on Thursday and Colson Montgomery (+575) on Friday of last week. It has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Thursday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Thursday, September 11:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/11

Cal Raleigh, Mariners (+325, BetMGM)

After allowing just 4 HRs in his first 20 starts, Jose Soriano has given up 8 HRs in his last 9. He was shelled in his last outing against the A's, allowing 8 ERs in just 2.1 IP. Raleigh is just 3-12 with 3 singles against Soriano, but our model sees strong value at +325 given Soriano's recent struggles. We set Raleigh's line at +236 to homer

Junior Caminero, Rays (+330, FanDuel)

Caminero hit his 42nd home run of the season last night, marking his 19th in 48 games since the All-Star break. While some players slump after the HR Derby, Caminero has thrived with a .945 OPS since the event. Shane Smith has held opponents to a .163 average since the break, but he's also allowed 7 HRs in his last 7 starts after giving up just 9 in his first 18. Despite Smith's strength against right-handed hitters, we like the value at +330. We set Caminero's line at +220 to homer.

Riley Greene, Tigers (+425, BetMGM)

Greene snapped an 11-game homerless streak with a long ball yesterday. He's hit 30 of his 33 HRs against RHPs and owns a .911 OPS in those matchups. Yankees starter Cam Schlittler hasn't allowed a HR in his last 5 starts, but he failed to make it out of the 2nd inning in his last outing. The Yankees bullpen has also been roughed up by the Tigers in this series. We set Greene's line at +330 to homer.

