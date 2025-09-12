The Seattle Mariners climbed into a tie with the Houston Astros atop the American League West when they extended their winning streak to six games with a 7-6 win over the Angels on Thursday night. They have been able to rattle off those victories despite third baseman Eugenio Suarez going hitless in his last four games. However, he homered three times in two games against Atlanta last weekend, giving him 45 homers this season. Suarez is +360 to go yard in the Friday MLB home run odds.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, September 12:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/12

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers (+472, DraftKings)

Carpenter has a career .875 OPS against right-handed pitchers and has hit 61 of his 68 career homers against them. Marlins' SP Sandy Alcantara has been inconsistent this season after returning from Tommy John surgery, and his 1.1 HR/9 allowed is the highest of his career in a full season. We set Carpenter's line at +390 to homer

Eugenio Suarez, Mariners (+360, BetMGM)

This is a matchup-based play. Suarez is 5-12 with 3 HRs in his career against Yusei Kikuchi. Opponents are hitting .289 with a .849 OPS against Kikuchi on the road, and right-handed batters have hit 22 of the 23 HRs he's allowed this season. We set Suarez's line at +205 to homer.

Cody Bellinger, Yankees (+575, BetMGM)

Bellinger is having a strong second half with 12 HRs in 48 games. While he's statistically better against LHPs, 4 of his 7 HRs against lefties have come off relievers. He's only faced Lucas Giolito twice and is 1-2 with a single. We like the longshot value here and set Bellinger's line at +370 to homer.

