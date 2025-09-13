The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the hottest teams in the majors this month, winning seven of their last eight games. They opened their weekend series against the White Sox with a 4-0 win on Friday, and they will meet again during the Saturday MLB schedule. Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has 28 home runs and 77 RBIs this season, with his latest homer coming against Kansas City on Tuesday. Ramirez is +475 to go yard in the Saturday MLB odds.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, September 13:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/13

Brandon Lowe, Rays (+400, BetMGM)

Lowe has hit 24 of his 28 HRs this season against right-handed pitchers and owns an .877 OPS in those matchups. Brewers' SP Colin Rea has been solid recently, but left-handed batters have posted an .882 OPS against him this season. We set Lowe's line at +350 to homer

Wyatt Langford, Rangers (+429, DraftKings)

Langford has some extra motivation today as he faces his former college teammate, Brandon Sproat. Few players in MLB are likely more familiar with Sproat than Langford. He's hit 16 of his 21 HRs against RHPs and has performed slightly better on the road. We set Langford's line at +405 to homer

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+475, BetMGM)

Ramirez has been excellent at home this season, posting a .901 OPS. He's also hit 23 of his 28 HRs in games where the opposing pitcher is right-handed. Davis Martin has allowed a .795 OPS to left-handed batters and has struggled on the road with a 4.48 ERA compared to 3.54 at home. We set Ramirez's line at +300 to homer.

