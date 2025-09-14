Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has only played in 64 games this season, but he's still managed to launch 20 homers for a fifth season in a row, and his .940 OPS is his highest since 2017, his final season with the Marlins. On Sunday, Stanton and the Yankees will match up with the Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball, and Boston will give ace Garrett Crochet the ball. Crochet is having an excellent season, and that's helped drive Stanton's price up to as high as +360 in the latest MLB home run odds.

Stanton has homered previously off Crochet in his career, a big reason why he's one of our top MLB HR picks for Sunday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Best MLB home run picks for Sunday, September 14:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/14

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+525, BetMGM)

Cruz has been struggling lately, but this is a buy-low opportunity with his line dipping as low as +350. He's significantly better against right-handed pitching, posting a .767 OPS compared to just .410 against lefties. We set the line at +370 for Cruz to homer, making the +525 at BetMGM a notable value

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees (+360, DraftKings)

Stanton's numbers against Garrett Crochet are exactly what you'd expect: 1-for-4 with a home run and three strikeouts. He's hit 20 home runs in just 64 games this season. Despite Crochet's strong performance overall, he's been vulnerable at home, giving up 13 home runs in 13 home starts. Notably, 17 of the 20 homers he's allowed have come against right-handed hitters. We set the line at +275 for Stanton to homer, so +360 offers solid upside

Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays (+425, BetMGM)

Albert Suarez has only made a few appearances this season, but last year he struggled against left-handed batters, who hit .275 with an .825 OPS against him. Varsho has been crushing right-handed pitching this season, with all 18 of his home runs coming against RHPs in just 54 games played. We set the line at +360 for Varsho to homer, making the +425 at BetMGM a strong value play.

