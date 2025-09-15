Despite a shocking midseason trade that sent him from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants, Rafael Devers has already notched his fourth season with at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI. Now he'll hope to miraculously propel the Giants into the 2025 MLB Playoffs over the final couple of weeks of the season with San Francisco in the hunt for an NL Wild Card spot. On Monday, Devers and the Giants will begin a critical three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a matchup with right-hander Zac Gallen could bode well for the left-handed slugger who has an .896 OPS against righties this season.

Devers sees Gallen well, as evidenced by a .556 career OBP against him, and he's one of our top MLB home runs picks for Monday with the latest MLB home run odds pricing him as high as +425 to go yard.

Best MLB home run picks for Monday, September 15:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/15

Rafael Devers, Giants (+425, BetMGM)

Devers is 2-for-6 with 3 walks in his career against Zac Gallen, which indicates that he's seen the ball pretty well out of Gallen's hand. Gallen has allowed left-handed batters to hit .266 with a .780 OPS this season, and Devers is a better hitter against right-handed pitching. We set Devers' line at +330 to homer

Cody Bellinger, Yankees (+442, DraftKings)

Bellinger's play has been a big reason why the Yankees have played better as of late. The Yankees are 14-6 over the last 20 games, and Bellinger is hitting .300 with an .890 OPS in that time frame. In 5 second-half starts, Simeon Woods Richardson has a 6.75 ERA with 6 HRs allowed. The consensus line is +360, so getting +442 on DraftKings is a strong value. We set his line at +342 to homer today

Brandon Lowe, Rays (+425, BetMGM)

Lowe is facing Trey Yesavage, who is making his MLB debut today. While Yesavage has been awesome in the minor leagues after getting drafted last season, he hasn't faced MLB-level hitters in every at-bat. After hitting 9 home runs in August, Lowe has yet to homer in September, but we are going with a "he's due" approach. We set the line at +315 for Lowe to homer.

