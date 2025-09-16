With 40 home runs in 164 games with the New York Yankees, Jazz Chisholm has morphed into a bona fide power hitter, and he's also one home run away from joining the 30-30 club for the first time in his career. On Tuesday, Chisholm and the Yankees will match up with Zebby Matthews and the Minnesota Twins, and conditions look favorable on a warm night in Minneapolis. Chisholm has hit 25 of his 29 home runs this season off right-handed pitching, but can be found for as high as +413 in the MLB home run odds.

First pitch for Yankees vs. Twins is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET, and Chisholm is one of our top MLB HR picks for Tuesday. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 36.25 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season, calling two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Tuesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Tuesday, September 16:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/16

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog.

Jazz Chisholm, Yankees (+413, DraftKings)

Chisholm is just 1 HR shy of a 30 HR–30 SB season. He's done most of his damage against right-handed pitching, with 25 of his 29 home runs and an .862 OPS coming in those matchups. Twins' starter Zebby Matthews has allowed left-handed batters to hit .290 with an .843 OPS. We set the line at +330 for Jazz to homer given these favorable left vs. right splits, and you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet as a new user and get $200 in bonus bets instantly as well as over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Matt Wallner, Twins (+469, DraftKings)

We're staying in Minnesota for the next HR prop. Wallner has hit 21 of his 22 home runs in games where the opposing starter is right-handed. He owns an .809 OPS in those games compared to just a .592 OPS when facing left-handed starters. Yankees' SP Cam Schlittler likely won't go more than 5 or 6 innings, and the Twins were able to get to the Yankees' bullpen yesterday. Wallner could have some favorable matchups depending on who the Yankees put in. We set Wallner's line at +370 to homer, and you can bet this prop at DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+500, BetMGM)

Ramirez is 4-for-7 with 2 home runs in his career against Casey Mize. He's also due for a big game after recording just 1 hit in his last 4 starts combined. Mize has struggled against the top of the order this season—opposing teams' top 3 hitters are batting .333 with 11 home runs off him, while hitters 4–9 are hitting just .222 with 8 home runs. We set Ramirez's line at +365 to homer. Bet this prop with BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS as a new user and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses:

Where to bet MLB props on Tuesday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Tuesday:

More MLB picks for Tuesday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Tuesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Angelo Magliocca, who is on a 75-49 roll (+1780) on MLB picks.