The Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-5 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday, taking another step toward an American League East title. Toronto, which is seeking its first AL East title since 2015, is five games ahead of the Yankees with 11 games to play. Designated hitter George Springer had three hits on Tuesday, adding to his outstanding campaign. Springer is batting .305 with 29 home runs and 78 RBI this season.

The Wednesday MLB odds list Springer at +374 to go yard, and that is one of our top MLB HR bets for Wednesday's slate. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 33.25 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season, calling two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Wednesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, September 17:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/17

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog.

Rafael Devers, Giants (+495, DraftKings)

Brandon Pfaadt has allowed opponents to hit .324 with an .860 OPS in 11 starts since the All-Star break. Devers has been inconsistent, but he does have an .890 OPS against right-handed pitchers. We also believe Devers is due after hitting just 1 HR in his last 12 games. We set the line at +340 for Devers to homer, and you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to bet as a new user and get $200 in bonus bets instantly as well as over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

George Springer, Blue Jays (+374, DraftKings)

Springer is hitting .372 with 13 HRs in 39 games since the All-Star break. He's faced a left-handed starting pitcher in 31 games and has 10 HRs in those matchups. Rays' rookie Ian Seymour has been very good, but he's allowed 3 HRs in 5 home games compared to 0 HRs in 11 road games—which makes sense given the Rays are playing at a Spring Training park. We set the line at +325 for Springer to homer, and you can bet this prop at DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Tyler O'Neill, Orioles (+310, DraftKings)

O'Neill has struggled with injuries, but he has a career OPS above .900 against left-handed pitchers. He's hit 5 HRs in 16 games this season in which the opposing starter is a lefty. Martin Perez has allowed 3 HRs in his last 2 games after giving up just 2 HRs in his first 8 games of the season. All 5 HRs he's allowed have been to right-handed hitters. We set the line at +300 for O'Neill to homer, and DraftKings once again has the best price:

Where to bet MLB props on Wednesday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Wednesday:

More MLB picks for Wednesday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Wednesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Angelo Magliocca, who is on a 76-50 roll (+1780) on MLB picks.