In his first full season in the MLB, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero is having a season to remember. The 22-year-old isn't technically a rookie because he barely exceeded the qualifying threshold last season, but he's blasted 44 home runs this season and has quickly established himself as one of the game's best young power hitters. Caminero ranks in the 100th percentile among MLB hitters in bat speed (78.5 mph), and that effortless power is a big reason why he's one of our top MLB home runs picks for Tuesday.

The latest MLB home run odds have Caminero priced as high as +270 despite a strong matchup against Orioles righty Dean Kremer at 6:35 p.m. ET tonight.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 22.45 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after calling Nick Kurtz (+320) to homer on Friday, and it has hit two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Tuesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Tuesday, September 23:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/23

Junior Caminero, Rays (+270, BetMGM)

Caminero is a strong 4-for-7 in his career against Dean Kremer, although he doesn't have a HR against him yet. He's just 2 HRs shy of Carlos Peña's Rays record with 6 games left in the season. While Kremer is better at home than on the road, he has a higher HR/9 rate allowed at home. We set Caminero's line at +210 to homer

Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals (+420, FanDuel)

Pasquantino has an .880 OPS with 16 HRs in the second half of the season. Despite the left-on-left matchup today, we still like his value. Sam Aldegheri has been hit hard in his two starts this season, and the one HR he allowed was to a left-handed hitter. We set Pasquantino's line at +300 to homer

Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays (+425, BetMGM)

Varsho is just 1-for-8 in his career against Lucas Giolito, but that one hit was a home run. He's hit 17 HRs in just 54 games when facing a right-handed starting pitcher. We set the line at +380 for Varsho to homer.

