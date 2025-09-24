The Detroit Tigers were in solo first place atop the American League Central for six months, but they are now tied with the Cleveland Guardians with five games remaining in the regular season. Those teams will meet for the second game of a three-game series during the Wednesday MLB schedule. Tigers outfielder Riley Greene said Tuesday's series opener "felt like a playoff game," and he stepped up with a homer in the sixth inning. Greene has 35 home runs and 110 RBI this season, leading the Tigers in both categories.

The latest MLB home run odds have Greene at +400 to homer on Wednesday, and that is one of the MLB HR bets that SportsLine's Inside the Lines team is targeting.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 19.45 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after calling Nick Kurtz (+320) to homer last Friday, and it has hit two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1.

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, September 24:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/24

Junior Caminero, Rays (+291, DraftKings)

Junior Caminero, Rays (+291, DraftKings)

We're going back to Caminero again because we like his matchup against Tyler Wells even better today. Wells has only made three starts this season and has been good against right-handed hitters, but it's such a small sample size that we aren't reading into it too much. Historically, Wells has been worse against righties than lefties and carries a somewhat high 1.6 HR/9 rate allowed in his career. He's allowed just 4 runs in three starts this season, but 3 of those were home runs. We set the line at +205 for Caminero to homer.

Byron Buxton, Twins (+340, FanDuel)

Byron Buxton, Twins (+340, FanDuel)

While it might seem scary to bet against Jacob DeGrom, he's allowed 5 HRs over his last 3 starts, and his 1.3 HR/9 rate is the worst of his career. DeGrom has given up 16 HRs in his last 13 starts after allowing just 9 in his first 16 starts of the season. Buxton is 1-for-2 with a double in his career against DeGrom. We set the line at +298 for Buxton to homer today.

Riley Greene, Tigers (+400, BetMGM)

Riley Greene, Tigers (+400, BetMGM)

The Tigers are really struggling as of late, but Greene is coming off back-to-back two-hit games. He's hit 32 of his 35 HRs this season against right-handed pitchers. Greene hasn't homered in his career against Tanner Bibee, which is why his line is where it's at. Bibee has been excellent over his last two starts, but we think he's due for some regression and could allow 1 or 2 homers. We set Greene's line at +360 to homer.

