Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is a home run shy of his second career 30-30 season and the five-time MLB all-star enters a Thursday night matchup with the Cubs having hit homers in two of his last three games. He'll take on struggling Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. Since the start of August, Lindor has a .934 OPS with 23 extra-base hits (nine homers and 14 doubles), so SportsLine's Inside the Lines team is riding the hot hand on Thursday with Lindor as one of their top MLB home runs picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 20.85 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after calling Byron Buxton (+340) to homer yesterday, and it has hit two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Thursday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Thursday, September 25:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/25

Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals (+455, DraftKings)

Despite being a left-handed hitter, Pasquantino has found success against left-handed starters, with 7 HRs in 30 such games this season. Mitch Farris has struggled against left-handed hitters in his brief career, allowing a .923 OPS to them. We set Pasquantino's line at +330 to homer

Hunter Goodman, Rockies (+400, FanDuel)

The Mariners clinched the division with a win last night, and teams often struggle the next game after a night of partying. It sounds like Emerson Hancock is making a spot start. Hancock has a 2.08 ERA as a reliever but a 5.47 ERA as a starter. Despite playing in Coors, Hunter Goodman actually has a higher home run rate on the road than at home this season. We set the line at +355 for Goodman to homer

Francisco Lindor, Mets (+420, FanDuel)

Shota Imanaga has allowed a home run in each of his last 8 starts, and multiple HRs in 4 of his last 5. Lindor is a solid 2-for-4 with two doubles and no strikeouts in his career against Imanaga. While Lindor didn't record a hit yesterday, he's been swinging a hot bat and homered in each of the prior two games. We set Lindor's line at +315 to homer.

