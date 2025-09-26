The New York Mets are desperately trying to hold onto the final National League wild-card berth heading into their series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara is just 10-12 with a 5.48 ERA this season, but he is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts against the Mets in 2025. Mets slugger Juan Soto homered for the 43rd time this season on Wednesday against the Cubs, giving him eight long balls this month. Soto has two homers in his career against Alcantara, and he is +360 to go yard in the Friday MLB odds.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, September 26:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/26

Colson Montgomery, White Sox (+500, BetMGM)

Montgomery is coming off back-to-back two-hit games and is riding a 7-game hit streak. The rookie has 19 HRs in just 68 games played this season, with 16 of those coming against right-handed pitchers, along with an .873 OPS. While Cade Cavalli has been better against lefties, 4 of the 6 HRs he's allowed have come from left-handed batters. We set Montgomery's line at +370 to homer.

Byron Buxton, Twins (+327, FanDuel)

Buxton is swinging a red-hot bat, with 3 HRs over his last two games played. He only has three career ABs against Aaron Nola despite both being in the majors for a long time, and he's 1-for-3 with a double. Nola is having the worst year of his career and has allowed 10 HRs in 8 home starts. We set the line at +250 for Buxton to homer

Juan Soto, Mets (+360, BetMGM)

Soto is a solid 12-for-43 with 2 HRs in his career against Sandy Alcantara. Despite going 0-for-5 yesterday, Soto has been swinging a hot bat, hitting 11 home runs over his last 25 games played. We set the line at +315 for Soto to homer

