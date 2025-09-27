The San Francisco Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention heading into their game against the Colorado Rockies during the Saturday MLB schedule. San Francisco opened its final three-game series of the regular season with a 6-3 win on Friday, improving 9-2 against Colorado this year. Shortstop Willy Adames got things started with a first-inning home run, which was his 29th of the campaign. He is +439 to get to the 30-mark in the Saturday MLB odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 31.6 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after calling Vinnie Pasquantino (+455) and Francisco Lindor (+420) to homer on Thursday and Colson Montgomery (+500) on Friday, along with two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, September 27:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/27

Willy Adames, Giants (+439, DraftKings)

Adames has been a lot stronger in the second half of the season, now up to 17 HRs in 62 games after going deep yesterday. He's just 3-for-18 in his career against Kyle Freeland, but one of those hits was a HR. Adames has 11 HRs in 44 games when the opposing pitcher is a lefty, and 19 of the 21 HRs Freeland has allowed have been to right-handed hitters. We believe Freeland is overdue to allow a HR or two after not giving one up in his last 4 starts. We set Adames' line at +315 to homer.

Colson Montgomery, White Sox (+392, DraftKings)

We're going back to Montgomery again today after he cashed in for us yesterday. He's facing Jake Irvin, who has allowed the most HRs of any pitcher in the majors this season with 36. Left-handed hitters have 24 HRs and an .899 OPS against Irvin this season. We set Montgomery's line at +330 to homer

Hunter Goodman, Rockies (+492, DraftKings)

Goodman's line at DraftKings has good value, as he's as low as +375 on BetMGM to hit a HR. Justin Verlander has allowed 10 of his 14 HRs at home this season, and the weather is hitter-friendly in San Francisco today. Goodman has a slightly higher HR rate away from home despite playing his home games at Coors Field. We set Goodman's line at +420 to homer

