Chicago Cubs third baseman Michael Busch is one of the hottest hitters in baseball. He has homered in three of his last four games and was the victim of some gamesmanship on Saturday, with Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol opting to walk him in a four-run game rather than allow him to hit when he only needed a single to hit for the cycle. That should add a little fuel to the fire on Sunday in a Cubs vs. Cardinals rivalry matchup to close out the season, where pride will be the only thing on the line with St. Louis eliminated and Chicago set for a NL Wild Card matchup against the Padres on Tuesday.

Best MLB home run picks for Sunday, September 28:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/28

Brandon Lowe, Rays (+525, BetMGM)

Lowe is just 2-for-11 in his career against Kevin Gausman, but those two hits were a triple and a home run. He's posted an .876 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season compared to a .552 OPS against lefties. Gausman has allowed 14 HRs in 15 home starts this season, while giving up just 7 HRs in 16 road starts. He's strong against left-handed bats, but they will hit the occasional HR against him. We set Lowe's line at +350 to homer. Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get this price as well as up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses:

Colson Montgomery, White Sox (+392, DraftKings)

Why not go back to Montgomery again after he cashed two days in a row for us? He has 17 HRs in 52 games when the opposing starter is a RHP. Brad Lord has given up 11 of his 14 HRs allowed to left-handed hitters, who have a strong .821 OPS against him. Lord has allowed 11 HRs in 18 games as a starter compared to just 3 in 39 games as a reliever. We set Montgomery's line at +330 to homer, and you can bet this prop at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket on a $5 bet:

Michael Busch, Cubs (+575, DraftKings)

The Cardinals are going with a bullpen game against the Cubs, but assuming they roll out a few RHPs, we have value here. Busch has hit 28 of his 32 HRs this season against right-handed pitchers, with an .882 OPS against righties compared to a .662 OPS against lefties. He's also riding a hot streak with 6 HRs over his last 13 games played. We set his line at +370 to homer, and you can get this price and $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $10 or more wins from BetMGM:

