Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker might not have the name recognition of some MLB power hitters, but he's hit the ninth-most home runs in the league since the start of the 2023 season. He's three homers shy of his third season of 30 or more home runs in a row, and he'll match up with Cardinals righty Sonny Gray on Monday. Gray has given up 10 home runs over his last eight starts, which is why Rooker is one of our top MLB home run picks for Monday.

He's still priced as high as +450 in the MLB HR odds and is a particularly strong value today. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 46.75 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Jazz Chisholm (+400) to homer on Thursday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Monday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Monday, September 1:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/1

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog.

Brent Rooker, Athletics (+450, BetMGM)

While Sonny Gray has been solid overall, he's been prone to giving up home runs—allowing 20 this season, with 14 of those coming against right-handed hitters. Rooker has hit 22 of his 27 HRs this season against RHPs. We set Rooker's line at +330 to homer, making +450 a strong value play, and you can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first loses when using the latest BetMGM promo code:

Juan Soto, Mets (+400, BetMGM)

Soto is facing Charlie Morton, and he's had great success against him—going 8-14 with 3 HRs in his career. Soto has crushed right-handed pitching this season, posting a .975 OPS with 27 of his 35 home runs coming against RHPs. We set the line at +300 for Soto to homer, so +400 offers strong value in a favorable matchup. Use the BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses.

Christian Yelich, Brewers (+500, DraftKings)

Yelich has been excellent against right-handed pitching this season, with an .884 OPS. He's also 5-10 with a HR in his career against Taijuan Walker. If you're going to target a Phillies pitcher for a HR prop, Walker is the one—he's had a HR/9 rate near 2.0 since last season. Yelich is swinging a hot bat, and we set his line at +350 to homer, so you're getting value from this price at DraftKings, which is offering $300 in bonus bets plus $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket thanks to the latest DraftKings promo code.

Where to bet MLB props on Monday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Monday:

More MLB picks for Monday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Monday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Angelo Magliocca, who is on a 62-44 roll (+1336) on MLB picks.