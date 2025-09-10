Cleveland is riding a five-game winning streak entering the third game of its four-game series against Kansas City on Wednesday night. Star third baseman Jose Ramirez homered against the Royals on Tuesday, which was his 28th homer of the season. He also went yard against Tampa Bay last Thursday, as he continues to close in on back-to-back 30-homer campaigns. Ramirez is +475 to homer against the Royals during the Wednesday MLB schedule.

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, September 10:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/10

Willy Adames, Giants (+500, Caesars)

This is an interesting spot for Adames, who is 0-11 with 5 strikeouts in his career against Eduardo Rodriguez. However, if there's a time for Adames to break through, it's now—Rodriguez is having the worst season of his career with a 1.600 WHIP. He's allowed 17 of his 21 HRs to right-handed batters. Adames homered yesterday and now has 10 HRs in his last 24 games. Despite hitting just .201 against lefties, he has a higher slugging percentage against them, with 10 of his 28 hits going for HRs. We set Adames' line at +330 to homer.

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+475, BetMGM)

Ramirez homered yesterday as part of a three-hit performance and is now batting close to .300 with a .925 OPS in home games. He also has a .913 OPS and 23 of his 28 HRs in games when facing a right-handed pitcher. Ramirez is 1-1 with a double in his career against Jonathan Bowlan. Bowlan has allowed 4 HRs in just 4.2 IP as a starter, though he's been more effective as a reliever. We set Ramirez's line at +340 to homer

Colson Montgomery, White Sox (+450, FanDuel)

Since hitting his first HR on July 22, Montgomery has only gone three or more games without a homer twice—and he's currently on a three-game drought, so he's due. Of his 45 career hits, 18 have been home runs, and 10 of his 20 hits at home have left the yard. The Rays are going with a bullpen game, so exact matchups are unclear, but we expect him to see a couple of RHPs. We set Montgomery's line at +390 to homer.

