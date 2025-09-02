Blue Jays designated hitter/outfielder George Springer is having a resurgence in his age-35 season. He signed with Toronto in 2021 and has had his production drop off significantly in each of the last three seasons, but he's bounced back with one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. He enters Tuesday slashing .300/.391/.533 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI over 116 games, and the right-handed slugger will match up with Reds lefty Nick Lodolo this evening at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Springer has an .841 career OPS against left-handed pitching and is red-hot since the MLB All-Star break, yet you can still find him listed for as high as +375 in the MLB home runs odds, and he's one of our top MLB HR picks today. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 48.75 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Juan Soto (+400) to homer on Monday, and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Tuesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Tuesday, September 2:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/2

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog.

George Springer, Blue Jays (+375, BetMGM)

Springer is having his best season since joining the Blue Jays, with a .925 OPS after finishing last year at just .674. He's batting .388 with 8 HRs in 26 games since the All-Star break. Reds' SP Nick Lodolo has struggled at home, allowing a .267 average and .780 OPS compared to .193 and .536 on the road. We set Springer's line at +315 to homer, and you can get this price as well as up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first wager loses when using the latest BetMGM promo code:

Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals (+575, BetMGM)

Pasquantino doesn't have the same success against left-handed pitchers as he does against righties, but our model still sees good value with him facing rookie LHP Mitch Farris. Farris is making the jump from AA to the majors after posting a 4.27 ERA in 22 minor-league starts. Pasquantino has hit 16 of his 28 HRs in the last two months, and he could still get an AB or two against right-handed pitching. We set the line at +315 for Vinnie P to homer. Use the BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses.

Wyatt Langford, Rangers (+550, bet365)

Langford hasn't quite broken out as expected, but he's having a solid season with 21 HRs. He's hit 16 of those against RHPs and has been slightly better on the road than at home. We set Langford's line at +390 to homer, making +550 a solid value play and new users can also get $200 in bonus bets win or lose after their first $5 wager with the latest bet365 bonus code.

Where to bet MLB props on Tuesday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Tuesday:

More MLB picks for Tuesday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Tuesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Angelo Magliocca, who is on a 62-45 roll (+1268) on MLB picks.