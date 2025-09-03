Over a 14-year MLB career, Manny Machado has proven his longevity with 2,052 hits and 363 career home runs, and he's not showing any signs of slowing down in his age-33 season. Machado made his seventh MLB All-Star appearance earlier this year and is slashing .284/.345/.461 with 21 home runs and 79 RBI entering a Wednesday matchup with the Orioles. He'll face off with Baltimore lefty Cade Povich with first pitch scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET and is one of our top MLB home runs picks today.

Machado has an .846 career OPS against left-handed pitching, and Povich's ERA is 5.04 on the season, yet you can still get Machado for as high as +350 in the MLB HR odds. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 50.5 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Juan Soto (+400) to homer on Monday and George Springer (+375) on Tuesday. It has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Wednesday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, September 3:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/3

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog.

Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays (+340, DraftKings)

Varsho has homered in back-to-back games and draws a favorable matchup today against Zack Littell. He's 4-9 with a HR in his career against Littell and gets to face him in Cincinnati's hitter-friendly park. Littell has allowed 30 HRs this season—second most in MLB. Varsho has a .976 OPS and all 17 of his HRs against RHPs, and those 17 have come in just 45 games due to time missed with injury. We set Varsho's line at +305 to homer, and you can get this price as well as $300 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket when using the latest DraftKings promo code:

Manny Machado, Padres (+350, FanDuel)

Machado faces his former team today, adding a little extra motivation. He's up against Cade Povich, who enters with an ERA north of 5. In 42 games against left-handed starters, Machado has 11 HRs and a .969 OPS. We set Machado's line at +290 to homer. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5+ wins.

Eugenio Suarez, Mariners (+380, DraftKings)

Suarez is 7-22 with 2 HRs in his career against Adrian Houser. He's hit 31 of his 42 HRs this season against right-handed pitchers. While Houser is having a career year in terms of HR prevention, that's baked into the +380 price. We like Suarez's favorable history in this matchup and set his line at +300 to homer. New users can also get $300 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 wager as well as over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket with the latest DraftKings bonus offer.

Where to bet MLB props on Wednesday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Wednesday:

More MLB picks for Wednesday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Wednesday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Angelo Magliocca, who is on a 64-45 roll (+1368) on MLB picks.