Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is one home run away from 50 this season, ranked second in the MLB behind Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. Schwarber homered four times against the Braves last Thursday, but he has not gone yard since then. Philadelphia is facing Milwaukee at 4:10 p.m. ET during the Thursday MLB schedule, with Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.58 ERA) on the mound. Schwarber only has three hits in 17 career plate appearances against Peralta, but two of those hits were home runs.

Best MLB home run picks for Thursday, September 4:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/4

Kyle Manzardo, Guardians (+420, FanDuel)

Kyle Manzardo, Guardians (+420, FanDuel)

Manzardo is facing the organization that traded him to Cleveland, which always adds a bit of extra motivation. He's hit 9 HRs in 38 games during the second half of the season. Notably, Manzardo has a 1.007 OPS in wins compared to just .520 in losses—so a parlay with the Guardians to win could be worth considering. We set Manzardo's line at +385 to homer.

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+240, DraftKings)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (+240, DraftKings)

Schwarber has cooled off since his 4-HR game last week, with just 2 hits in his last 5 games, so we're buying low here. He's 3-13 in his career against Freddy Peralta, but 2 of those hits were home runs and the other was a double. We set Schwarber's line at +220 to homer.

Zach Neto, Angels (+420, FanDuel)

Zach Neto, Angels (+420, FanDuel)

Noah Cameron has looked shakier in recent starts, allowing 4 HRs over his last three outings after a dominant start to his career. Neto has just a .234 average over the past month, but 9 of his 22 hits have been home runs. He's also been dangerous as a leadoff hitter, with 9 leadoff HRs this season. Cameron has struggled against leadoff hitters, allowing a .333 average and .961 OPS. We set Neto's line at +385 to homer.

