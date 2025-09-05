The San Diego Padres are riding a four-game losing streak heading into their series opener against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, but they are still in a good position to earn one of the National League wild-card spots. They lost All-Star reliever Jason Adam for the rest of the season, while shortstop Xander Bogaerts is expected to be out until the playoffs. Star third baseman Manny Machado is batting .283 with 22 home runs though, and his latest blast came against Baltimore on Wednesday. Machado is +320 to go yard in the Friday MLB odds.

SportsLine's Inside the Lines team is targeting Machado as one of their top MLB HR bets on Friday. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 58.5 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Daulton Varsho (+340) and Manny Machado (+350) to homer on Wednesday, and Kyle Manzardo (+420) on Thursday.

Best MLB home run picks for Friday, September 5:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/5

Colson Montgomery, White Sox (+575, BetMGM)

Montgomery has launched 12 home runs in 28 games since the beginning of August, though he's also striking out more than 30% of the time during that stretch. He's clearly selling out for power, and it's working—he has 17 HRs in just 50 career MLB games. Left-handed batters have a solid .754 OPS against Jack Flaherty this season. We set Montgomery's line at +415 to homer

Manny Machado, Padres (+320, DraftKings)

We continue to like Machado's matchups against left-handed pitchers, especially after hitting on him to homer against Cade Povich recently. Machado is 17-51 (.333) in his career against Kyle Freeland, though he hasn't homered off him yet. He's seen Freeland more than any other batter has seen an opposing pitcher in today's slate, and we think he's due. Machado has a .977 OPS and 12 HRs in 43 games when facing a left-handed starter. We set his line at +225 to homer.

Christian Yelich, Brewers (+600, DraftKings)

Yelich is just 1-9 in his career against Johan Oviedo, but that one hit was a home run. Oviedo has been dominant against left-handed hitters this season, though the sample size is small, and historically he's been slightly worse against lefties. Yelich has an .885 OPS with 23 of his 27 HRs against RHPs. At +600, we think it's worth a shot. We set Yelich's line close to +400 to homer.

