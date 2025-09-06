The Athletics snapped a two-game losing streak and opened their series against the Angels with a 10-4 win on Friday, erupting for seven runs in the third inning. They have four players with more than 20 home runs this season, including designated hitter Brent Rooker. The 30-year-old went yard for the 27th time in 2025 last Saturday against the Rangers. He is +320 to go yard in the Saturday MLB odds, and SportsLine's Inside the Lines team is backing him with their MLB HR bets.

They have also found several other MLB HR props worth targeting during the Saturday MLB schedule. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB betting picks. New users can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 63.25 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Daulton Varsho (+340) and Manny Machado (+350) to homer on Wednesday, Kyle Manzardo (+420) on Thursday and Colson Montgomery (+575) on Friday. It has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Saturday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, September 6:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/6

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog.

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers (+450, BetMGM)

Torkelson has a strong .935 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, and we think he's due for a HR after going 10 games without one. Martin Perez has only allowed 2 HRs in 8 starts this season, but his past struggles against right-handed hitters and the small sample size this year make us comfortable targeting him. We set Torkelson's line at +410 to homer, and you can get this price as well as up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first wager loses when using the latest BetMGM bonus code:

Brent Rooker, Athletics (+320, FanDuel)

Rooker thrives when facing left-handed starters, batting .365 with a 1.091 OPS in those games. He's just 1-9 in his career against Yusei Kikuchi, but with only 2 strikeouts in those ABs, there's reason for optimism. Rooker also owns a strong .887 OPS at home this season. We set his line at +285 to homer. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5+ wins:

Junior Caminero, Rays (+340, FanDuel)

Caminero was traded from the Guardians to the Rays as a prospect and has made Cleveland pay with 3 HRs in 5 games against them. He's 3-6 with a HR in his career against Tanner Bibee and has an .882 OPS against RHPs and a .997 OPS at home this season. We set Caminero's line at +255 to homer. Bet this prop at FanDuel and get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5+ wins:

Where to bet MLB props on Saturday

Here is a look at betting sites that will offer MLB HR props on Saturday:

More MLB picks for Saturday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Saturday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Angelo Magliocca, who is on a 64-46 roll (+1300) on MLB picks.