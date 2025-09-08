After paying $765 million for his services over 15 years, there were some early-season concerns about Mets outfielder Juan Soto after he only hit three home runs and posted a .752 OPS through March and April. However, Soto silenced the critics with a massive June, and after a bit of a lull in July, he's looked like arguably the best hitter in baseball over the last month and change. Since the start of August, he has a 1.102 OPS with 13 home runs, yet you can still find him listed for as high as +340 in the MLB home run odds.

He's one of our top MLB HR picks on Monday with the Mets taking on the Phillies in a crucial NL East matchup that begins at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 60.25 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after nailing Daulton Varsho (+340) and Manny Machado (+350) to homer on Wednesday, Kyle Manzardo (+420) on Thursday and Colson Montgomery (+575) on Friday. It has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their betting projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Monday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Monday, September 8:

MLB Best Home Run Bets 9/8

Juan Soto, Mets (+340, BetMGM)

Soto has seen Aaron Nola plenty over their careers and has handled him well, posting a .983 OPS and 3 HRs. He's also walked 15 times against Nola, so betting Soto to walk could be another strong angle. Soto has 6 multi-hit games and 6 HRs over his last 9 games, and Nola is in the midst of the worst season of his career. We set Soto's line at +280 to homer.

Manny Machado, Padres (+340, DraftKings)

Machado continues to offer value against left-handed pitching. He has a .954 OPS in games where the opposing starter is a lefty. He's just 2-8 in his career against Nick Lodolo, but one of those hits was a HR. While Lodolo's overall numbers are better against right-handed hitters, 15 of the 17 HRs he's allowed this season have come from righties. We set Machado's line at +285 to homer.

Michael Busch, Cubs (+430, FanDuel)

Busch has been cold lately with 0 hits in his last 5 games, but we're taking a "he's due" approach. He has a .986 OPS in Cubs wins compared to just .549 in losses, and our model has the Cubs winning this game in 60% of simulations. Busch has hit 18 of his 26 HRs on the road and 24 of 26 against RHPs. We set his line at +420 to homer.

