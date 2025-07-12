Nationals outfielder James Wood hit his 24th home run of the season on Wednesday, giving him eight homers over his last 29 games. The lefty is participating in the Home Run Derby on Monday, and he will have another opportunity to go yard during the Saturday MLB schedule. Wood is +390 (risk $100 to win $390) in the Saturday MLB HR odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, which is one of the MLB home run bets that SportsLine's model is targeting. Wood ranks eighth in the majors in homers this season, while Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh sits atop the leaderboard with 38 long balls.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, July 12:

Juan Soto, Mets (+425)

George Springer, Blue Jays (+425)

The 22-year-old All-Star hit the third of three Washington homers on Wednesday, giving him a .327 batting average with eight homers over his last 27 games at that point. Wood has a .931 OPS and 15 homers this season against right-handed pitchers, and he is facing Brewers righty Brandon Woodruff on Saturday.

"Woodruff was strong in his first outing back from TJ Surgery, but despite allowing just 1 ER and striking out 8 batters, his velo was down. There's usually some rust from pitchers after missing two years and while that didn't show in his first outing, we expect some regression," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set Wood's line at +295 to homer today." DraftKings has the best price on Wood to go yard at +390, and the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets after making their first $5 wager.

Juan Soto, Mets (+425)

Soto hit his 22nd home run of the season on Friday night in Kansas City, giving him a .323 batting average in his first 10 games of July. He is coming off a huge month of June when he posted a 1.196 OPS with 11 homers. Soto has now gone yard twice in July, and he has 18 homers against right-handed pitchers this season. He has another matchup against a righty on Saturday.

"Soto is just 1-10 in his career against Michael Lorenzen, which is likely why you can get +425 here despite Soto raking over the last month and a half," Fetner said. "Lorenzen has struck out Soto just 1 time in the 10 ABs, so despite Soto not having success, he has put the ball in play and with the weather being hitter friendly in Kansas City today, that should help Soto even more." BetMGM is offering the best odds at +425, and the latest BetMGM promo code will give you bonus money back if he doesn't go deep here.

George Springer, Blue Jays (+425)

Springer was one of the biggest All-Star snubs, as he is batting .276 with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs this season. He had a pair of multi-homer games against the Yankees at the beginning of July before going yard against the Angels last week. The 35-year-old is facing Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez, who has allowed seven earned runs in his last two starts.

"Right-handed batters have hit 7 of the 8 HRs that Lopez has allowed this season and have a .772 OPS against Lopez compared to lefties who have a .631 OPS," Fetner said. "We set Springer's line at +314 to homer today." BetMGM is once again offering the best odds at +425.

