Athletics first baseman and outfielder Tyler Soderstrom homered on Thursday and Friday to bring his HR tally to 17 on the season. He'll have one more chance to add to that total on Sunday before the MLB All-Star break. Soderstrom and the Athletics will take on Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays today, and the conditions look ideal for hitters with temperatures in the high-80s with a breeze blowing out to center. Soderstrom has crushed right-handed pitching this season, and that's why he's one of our top MLB HR picks for Sunday.

MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB home run picks on betting sites.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 36.9 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after hitting all three of its picks on Wednesday, with a three-leg parlay paying +12963. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Sunday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog.

Best MLB home run picks for Sunday, July 13:

Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics (+450)

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+390)

Riley Greene, Tigers (+525)

Parlay these picks for +16228 odds at BetMGM (odds subject to change)

Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics (+450)

The former top-100 prospect was a catcher when he first arrived in the organization, but the Athletics quickly transitioned him over to first base and later into the outfield to take advantage of his bat more regularly. Now he's enjoying a breakout season and looks like a building block for their future at 23. The former first-round pick got off to a hot start, hit a bit of a lull, and now appears to have found his stride at the plate once again recently.

"Soderstrom went 0-for-4 at the plate yesterday, but in his last five games beforehand, he had four multi-hit games and three homers," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "Soderstrom has 16 of his 17 HRs against RHPs, against whom he has an .869 OPS." The model sets Soderstrom's line to homer at +450, so you're getting exceptional value here from BetMGM.

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (+390)

We're getting +375 for our MLB HR parlay on BetMGM today, but bet365 is offering a little added value here with Marte listed at +390 to homer. New users can also get $150 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager with this bet365 promo code, adding even more value for this MLB HR pick. Injuries have been the only thing that can slow Marte down this season, and the model is expecting him to bounce back after playing through a groin injury last week.

"We are going back to our favorite, Ketel Marte, in a favorable spot. Marte doesn't have a HR in the last week, but considering how hot he has been since June, we think his homerless streak should end soon," Fetner said. "The Angels' bullpen has a 5.08 ERA and leads the majors with 55 home runs allowed, which is why we have value on Marte hitting a home run despite (Jose) Soriano being strong at preventing homers."

Riley Greene, Tigers (+525)

Greene launched his 23rd home run of the year yesterday and will make his second appearance in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. The 24-year-old is slashing .282/.333/.536 on the season and has become the biggest power threat in a well-rounded Detroit lineup.

"Greene is facing Logan Gilbert, who comes into this game having allowed four or more runs in three of his last four starts. Gilbert has allowed just nine HRs on the season but five of those have come in his last four outings," Fetner said. "Greene is a solid 4-for-9 against Gilbert in his career. We think the +525 line is great value, considering it is as low as +350 on FanDuel. We set Greene's line at +368 to hit a HR."

