The 2025 MLB season resumed on Friday following the All-Star Break, and Guardians veteran Jose Ramirez picked up where he left off. He had a pair of hits in an 8-6 win over the Athletics after entering the All-Star Break with four home runs in seven games. Ramirez has 18 homers overall this season, and he is +350 (risk $100 to win $350) to go yard against the Athletics during the Saturday MLB schedule. He has homered three times against Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino, so that is one of the top MLB home run picks that SportsLine's model is targeting for online sports betting. The latest BetMGM promo code gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, providing a safety net for this bet. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB home run picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 48.9 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season after hitting all three of its picks on July 9, with a three-leg parlay paying +12963. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Saturday. You can find even more picks in their daily blog. You can also see who the model likes in the Mets vs. Reds on Saturday afternoon.

Best MLB home run picks for Saturday, July 19:

Ronald Acuna, Braves (+390)

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+420)

Jose Ramirez, Guardians, (+350)

Parlay these picks for +9800 odds at FanDuel (odds subject to change)

Ronald Acuna, Braves (+390)

Acuna has only started 44 games this season, but he already ranks fifth on Atlanta's roster in home runs. He has gone yard 12 times, with three of them coming in his last seven games. Additionally, 11 of his 12 homers have come against right-handed pitchers, and he has a 1.114 OPS against righties in 2025. Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren allows opponents to hit .292 against him on the road this season, so Acuna is a strong value to homer on Saturday.

"Weather should be hitter friendly, and Acuna batting leadoff is always an advantage because it could net him an extra at bat compared to his teammates," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set Acuna's line at +330 to homer." Bet365 is offering the best odds at +390, and you can use the latest Bet365 promo code to get $150 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet.

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+420)

Cruz's power was on full display in the Home Run Derby earlier in the week, and he returned from the All-Star Break with a two-hit game on Friday. The 26-year-old center fielder has 16 homers this season, with one of them coming against Kansas City the week before the break. He has a home run in four plate appearances against White Sox starting pitcher Adrian Houser, who is allowing lefties to hit .269 against him this year.

"Cruz has all but one of his home runs this season against right-handed pitchers," Fetner said. "We set the line at +320 for Cruz to homer." The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets instantly after their first $5 bet, giving you more value at DraftKings with this prop. Claim the offer here.

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (+350)

Ramirez is having another excellent season, batting .298 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs. He was on a tear heading into the All-Star Break, hitting four homers in his final seven games. The 32-year-old did not go yard against the Athletics on Friday, but he had a pair of hits and a walk in that contest. Severino is just 2-11 with a 5.16 ERA this season, and Ramirez has demonstrated success against him in previous meetings.

"Ramirez is 6-19 off Severino in his career, but what stands out is 3 of those 6 hits have been home runs," Fetner said. "We set Ramirez' line at +330." Ramirez has +350 odds at FanDuel, and the latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. Claim the offer at FanDuel.

Where to bet MLB props on Saturday

Here is a look at sportsbooks that will offer MLB player props on Saturday:

Sportsbook Bonus offer Promo code Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins Just click here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly Just click here Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets No code required bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

More MLB picks for Saturday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Saturday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Matt Severance, who is on a 185-112 roll (+950) on MLB picks.