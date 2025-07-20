Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz has taken the MLB by storm, blasting 18 home runs over the first 60 games of his rookie season. Kurtz hit a home run and had two doubles on Saturday in Cleveland and is on a six-game hitting streak dating back to before the MLB All-Star break, where he's hit four homers and has eight total extra-base hits. On Sunday, he'll match up with Guardians righty Gavin Williams, and Kurtz has a 1.014 OPS against right-handers this season.

That's why he's one of our top MLB home run picks for online betting sites, and FanDuel is offering the best price at +400. MLB home run props are available for almost every player in every game at various sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value for your MLB home run picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It's up 50.4 units on its individual MLB HR picks this season and has called two three-leg parlays paying at least 80-1 this season. Now, the model and SportsLine's team of Data Scientists have revealed their projections for some of the most-bet MLB HR prop bets on Sunday.

Best MLB home run picks for Sunday, July 20:

Ronald Acuna, Braves (+380)

Acuna returned from a torn ACL in late May and has looked like he's trying to make up for lost time ever since. He's slashing .323/.436/.595 with 12 home runs over his first 47 games and earned an all-star nod despite missing the first two months of the season. Despite battling injuries throughout his career, he's had two 40-homer seasons, and he's got a juicy matchup against a right-handed pitcher on Sunday.

"Acuna is hitting .341 with a 1.083 OPS and 11 home runs against right-handed pitchers. Acuna not hitting a home run against Yankees' righties over the first two games of the series means he is likely due for one in the series finale," SportsLine data analyst Jacob Fetner said. "We set Acuna's line at +313 to homer."

Luis Robert Jr., White Sox (+500)

Robert is having a eason to forget, but he is riding a six-game hitting streak entering Sunday and has two homers during that span. He's also at his best against left-handed pitching, against whom he is hitting .292 with a .979 OPS compared to just .172 with a .522 OPS against righties. He'll have a righty vs. lefty matchup against a familiar foe today in Pittsburgh.

"Robert is 3-for-10 with a HR in his career against Andrew Heaney. Heaney is home run prone and has given up 18 HRs in 19 games started this season," Fetner said. "We set Robert's line at +380 to homer."

Nick Kurtz, Athletics (+400)

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft rocketed through the Athletics' farm system and just over a year after he was drafted has already become one of the best power hitters in baseball. His 18 homers already would put him on a 162-game pace for 49 homers and he has six home runs already in July despite the all-star break taking out a sizable chunk of action.

"Kurtz is on fire at the plate. He has five HRs and five multi-hit games over his last eight games," Fetner said. "We set Kurtz' line at +315 to homer."

